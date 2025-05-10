Bolton Wanderers 'eyeing' move for Doncaster Rovers promotion hero as Chelsea face loan decision
The 22-year-old had minimal EFL experience when he was loaned to the Eco-Power Stadium by Chelsea last summer.
However, he soon alleviated any fears with mature displays between the sticks that defied his tender years.
He retained the trust of Doncaster boss Grant McCann and was a crucial figure in what turned out to be a League Two title-winning campaign.
A recent report indicated Chelsea want to test Sharman-Lowe with a Championship loan, although it appears there is interest from League One.
According to Football League World, Bolton are looking to make the promising stopper a Trotter for the duration of the 2025/26 season.
The League One outfit recently revealed their retained list, which did not feature goalkeepers Joel Coleman and Nathan Baxter.
Investment in a new stopper, therefore, appears necessary for Steven Schumacher’s side.
Sharman-Lowe is an England under-21 international and another season of regular football could prove incredibly beneficial for his development.
Speaking to The Yorkshire Post in March, Sharman-Lowe said: "Let’s shoot for the stars and that’s what I am doing. I am looking up to all of them (stars from his hometown of Leicester) and hopefully I will get near to them one day.
"I’ve got good self-belief and good people around me as well who will tell me when I am doing good, but also when I need to switch it up a little bit and knuckle down, which is really good as well. They believe in me as well."