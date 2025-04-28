Chelsea reportedly plan to send Doncaster Rovers loanee Teddy Sharman-Lowe to the Championship next season.

The 22-year-old was loaned to South Yorkshire for the 2024/25 campaign and has accelerated his development with regular minutes at Doncaster.

He has helped the club clinch promotion to League One, earning a glowing review from manager Grant McCann in the process.

He said: "Teddy has been exceptional. He’s got better all season; you have got to remember it’s his first loan in the EFL and he produced two magnificent saves. He’s had a tremendous loan and will benefit so much from his first loan.”

It does not appear implausible that Doncaster will look to extend his stay for another season, but they may face disappointment if they do.

Teddy Sharman-Lowe has impressed for Doncaster Rovers this season. | George Wood/Getty Images

According to The Sun, Chelsea are wanting to test Sharman-Lowe at Championship level next season to raise his profile and game.

There will most likely be plenty of interest in the stopper, who is an England under-21 international and has shown maturity that defies his tender years this term.

