Hull City confirm fresh loan challenge for goalkeeper after spells at Stevenage and Doncaster Rovers
The 22-year-old arrived at the MKM Stadium in 2022, making the switch to Yorkshire from Tottenham Hotspur’s youth system.
He had previously had stints in the academies of West Ham United and Brentford, and has been capped by France at youth level.
Despite his impressive pedigree, Lo-Tutala is yet to be afforded a single first-team outing for Hull.
Having previously been loaned to Stevenage and Doncaster Rovers, the stopper has now linked up with Crawley Town on a seven-day emergency loan deal.
He will work under Scott Lindsey, who has returned to Crawley for a second spell in charge following the club’s dismissal of Rob Elliot.
Lo-Tutala has been parachuted into a relegation battle, with the Red Devils 12 points adrift of safety in the third tier.
He could make his debut for the club this weekend, when Crawley host Bristol Rovers.
In a statement, Hull said: “Goalkeeper Thimothée Lo-Tutala has joined Sky Bet League One side Crawley Town on a seven-day emergency loan.
“The 22-year-old has enjoyed two previous loan spells, both in League Two, helping Stevenage secure promotion in 2022/23 and Doncaster Rovers reach the play-offs last season.
“The shot-stopper has been named in a City squad on 35 occasions but is still awaiting his first competitive appearance for the Tigers, having moved to East Yorkshire in August 2022.
“The Red Devils, who have reappointed promotion-winning boss Scott Lindsey as manager, are third bottom of the third tier with 30 points from 37 matches, 12 adrift of safety. We wish Thimothée the best of luck for his spell in West Sussex.”
