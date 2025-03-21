Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United's League One counterparts have switched managers in their battle for survival.

Crawley Town are embroiled in a battle to retain their League One status and have parted company with Rob Elliot, despite only handing him the reins in October.

Elliot, a former goalkeeper for the likes of Newcastle United and Watford, had stepped into the role as a replacement for Scott Lindsey.

In a surprising turn of events, Lindsey has been brought back to the club following his dismissal as Milton Keynes Dons boss.

Scott Lindsey is back at the Crawley Town helm. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

The 52-year-old has penned a deal running until 2028, with Neil Smith leaving his post at Cray Wanderers to join as his assistant.

Crawley’s chairman Preston Johnson said: “We are very excited to welcome Scott back to Crawley Town.

“We all love the culture and commitment he brings to the club and the game. We’re striving for success at the highest levels of English football and to strengthen relationships with our fans and the broader community.

Scott Lindsey led Crawley Town to promotion from League Two last season. | Paul Harding/Getty Images

“Our lead investors are committed to a long-term vision, and Scott Lindsey is essential to that.”

Elliot led Crawley for the final time at Huddersfield, overseeing a 5-1 defeat to a ruthless Terriers side managed by Jon Worthington.