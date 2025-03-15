Jon Worthington says he could barely have asked more of Huddersfield Town after 5-1 win

Jon Worthington said he could barely have asked for more after starting his latest stint as Huddersfield Town's interim coach with a 5-1 win.

The Terriers had not scored, never mid won, at home in 2025 but they put a poor Crawley Town team to the sword in a rampant opening half-hour which saw them race into a 4-0 lead.

January signing Joe Taylor scored his first goal at the John Smith's Stadium and only his second for the club, Ruben Roosken's was his maiden Terriers goal, and Callum Marshall found the net too.

And with Bolton Wanderers losing at home to Stockport County in an early kick-off, Huddersfield returned to the League One play-off places they dropped out of last week.

"I don't think I could have asked for more – maybe not conceding in the last minute but apart from that, it tops off the week with that today," said Worthington, who had four matches as caretaker last season. "I couldn't be any happier.

"I said to the lads on the first day we have to get after teams, we have to be on the front foot, win the ball higher and be really aggressive in those moments but also really brave on the ball, get attacking players into areas where they can impact and affect the game. I was really pleased we did that. and the guys followed it to a tee.

"Every team brings different challenges and each team on their own merit.

"We did what we needed to do against Crawley today. When we come back after the break it's Charlton – yes, it looks different but ultimately it's about us and we can implement our ideas and show what we can do."

WINNING START: Huddersfield Town's interim coach Jon Worthington arrives for the game (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

It was Roosken's shot which indirectly fell to Taylor, and Charlie Barker's own goal to put Huddersfield 2-0 up inside eight minutes came when Marshall's shot off the post bounced back off him. Roosken took the corner Matty Pearson headed the fourth goal from.

"They played a key part in it and I knew the front three would, to be honest, if we got the ball to them in the right areas," said Worthington, who changed formation to a 4-2-3-1.

"Everything behind that worked really well in terms of how we got into those situations and how the players created overloads and combined in those areas.

"I was delighted for them three all to get a goal as well, it was massively positive.

PRAISED: Huddersfield Town's Callum Marshall (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Pearson was playing earlier than expected after missing the back end of previous head coach Michael Duff's through injury.

"If I ask Matty Pearson to play, I expect him to play for me!" joked Worthington, a former Halifax Town team-mate of Pearson's when he was doubling as a physio.