Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United’s League One rivals Crawley Town have appointed Rob Elliot as their new manager.

At 38, Elliot is a relative newcomer to management having only stepped into his first role last year. He led Gateshead to the National League play-offs last term, only to see the club banned from competing due to a stadium-related issue.

He has now earned his first management job in the EFL, taking the reins at Crawley after overseeing a stellar start to Gateshead’s campaign.

Elliot has penned a two-year deal and has been followed to the club by trusted lieutenants Louis Storey and Antony Sweeney.

He said: “When the opportunity came about, it was impossible to turn down. I heard there might be some interest, and we spoke to the owners and had such a positive conversation.

“It is so exciting to see the way these players play, and I am really excited to get to work with them on the training ground.”

Elliot was a goalkeeper in his playing days and featured between the sticks for Newcastle United in the Premier League. Born in England, he represented the Republic of Ireland at international level.

Rob Elliot spent nine years on Newcastle United's books. | ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP via Getty Images

He has stepped into a role vacated by Scott Lindsey, who has taken charge of Milton Keynes Dons.

Crawley’s chairman Preston Johnson said: “We couldn’t be more assured and optimistic to have Rob stepping into this crucial role at such an important moment for Crawley Town Football Club.

“Once Scott informed us of his decision to leave the club, we of course began our due diligence of speaking with various potential candidates - but it quickly became clear to us that Rob is the best fit.

“We’ve had tremendous success over the past year, and as a long-time player and more recently taking over the manager duties at Gateshead, Rob understands what it will take to continue building on that progress.