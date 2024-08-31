Crawley Town 0 Barnsley 3: Adam Phillips double helps Barnsley secure win

Midfielder Adam Phillips scored twice after an opener from Donovan Pines as Barnsley produced a dominant display to coast to a 3-0 victory at Crawley Town.

Crawley, beaten at home for the first time in five months, never looked likely to mount a comeback after conceding three times in the first half and Barnsley are now unbeaten in their last four league games.

Scott Lindsey warned his young Crawley side to expect the most physical test so far up against a Barnsley team containing “strong powerful players”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Devils, before a crowd of nearly 5,000, had a let off inside the first minute when former Crawley striker Max Watters burst through and struck the base of the post after being out through by Luca Connell.

Watters was forced off injured after only nine minutes and his replacement, Aidan Marsh, had a shot turned around the post by keeper Jojo Wollacott before the visitors went ahead.

American defender Pines headed in a Corey O’Keefe corner at the far post after 13 minutes and Phillips, after earlier hitting the post, burst through to double the advantage with a cool finish in the 23rd minute.

Adam Phillips struck twice for Barnsley. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

It got worse for Crawley in first-half stoppage time when Joy Mukena fouled the on-rushing Phillips and the attacking midfielder coolly stepped up to convert the resulting penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts came under more pressure shortly after the re-start when Connell’s shot was well saved by Wollacott before Mael De Gevigney headed the resulting corner just over.