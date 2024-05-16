Hull City, Doncaster Rovers or a loan elsewhere? Thimothee Lo-Tutala appears to have decided where his immediate future lies
Lo-Tutala impressed on loan in League Two in the second half of last season as Rovers surged from 22nd in the league to fifth, and a play-off semi-final they lost to Crewe Alexandra on penalties despite a save from the young Frenchman in the shoot-out.
The Tigers are currently managerless, although they hoping to make an appointment soon with German Tim Walter the overwhelming favourite.
But the decision for Lo-Tutala to go back and fight for his place rather than go out on loan again appears to be the 21-year-old's.
It is said he would have been receptive to another loan had Doncaster come through the play-offs but with his confidence boosted by his time in South Yorkshire, he wants to try his luck with his parent club.
Signed from Tottenham Hotspur in 2022, Lo-Tutala is yet to play senior football for Hull, who bought 24-year-old Ivor Pandur from Fortuna Sittard in January. He too is yet to make his senior debut.
Ryan Allsop and Matt Ingram are the other goalkeeping options at the Championship club.
Doncaster released goalkeeper Ben Bottomley this week, leaving long-serving Louis Jones as their only senior goalkeeper.
One loanee they are looking to re-sign is Hakeeb Adelakun. The forward has been released by Lincoln City ahead of his contract expiring next month, and manager Grant McCann, who also worked with Adelakun at Hull, has made him an offer to stay.
