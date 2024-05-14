Hull City looking to 'edgy' managerial candidate to take their football to the next level
The 48-year-old is known to have had talks with chairman/owner Acun Ilicali at least twice last week with the Championship club not hiding their interest in the out-of-work German.
Liam Rosenior was sacked at the end of a season which, despite heavy investment, saw Hull fall one place and three points short of their target of the play-offs.
It was Rosenior's first full campaign in charge of the club he played for, having inherited a relegation-threatened side in November 2022 and comfortably got them to safety.
But Iliacli was unhappy with football which saw Hull finish 10th when it came to goals scored, and draw 13 of their 46 league matches.
“There is a football style we want to see on the pitch and from Liam we didn’t see that," he said. "As Hull City owners we didn't see it suiting our character for the future.
"I want offensive football, an attacking, entertaining team."
Former Bayern Munich II, Stuttgart and Hamburg coach Walter is renowned for getting the ball forward quickly, and fluid formations which often encourage a central defender to join the midfield when his team has the ball.
"We always say we are looking for unique coaches with unpredictability, being able to take risks and create our own culture and identity," vice-chairman Tan Kesler admitted recently. "Tim is one of the names that is on the list of strong candidates.
"During his time with Hamburg, he changed the identity of how they played. He brought the fans back to the stadium and improved the attendance just by the way he played.
"He fits into the way we play but it's more edgy and fits more on the offensive end of it."
The Tigers want to make an appointment this week so other decisions can follow.
Football League clubs have until the weekend to publish retained lists (those, such as Leeds United, still involved in the play-offs will be given extra time) and Hull want to make a fast start on transfers with last season’s squad heavy on loan signings and financial fair play restrictions making high-profile sales likely.
