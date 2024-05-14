Hull City looking to 'edgy' managerial candidate to take their football to the next level

Hull City hope Tim Walter can bring them an "edgier" style of football as they close in on a deal to bring their number one managerial target to East Yorkshire.

The 48-year-old is known to have had talks with chairman/owner Acun Ilicali at least twice last week with the Championship club not hiding their interest in the out-of-work German.

Liam Rosenior was sacked at the end of a season which, despite heavy investment, saw Hull fall one place and three points short of their target of the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Rosenior's first full campaign in charge of the club he played for, having inherited a relegation-threatened side in November 2022 and comfortably got them to safety.

But Iliacli was unhappy with football which saw Hull finish 10th when it came to goals scored, and draw 13 of their 46 league matches.

“There is a football style we want to see on the pitch and from Liam we didn’t see that," he said. "As Hull City owners we didn't see it suiting our character for the future.

"I want offensive football, an attacking, entertaining team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Walter has been linked with Hull City. Image: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Former Bayern Munich II, Stuttgart and Hamburg coach Walter is renowned for getting the ball forward quickly, and fluid formations which often encourage a central defender to join the midfield when his team has the ball.

"We always say we are looking for unique coaches with unpredictability, being able to take risks and create our own culture and identity," vice-chairman Tan Kesler admitted recently. "Tim is one of the names that is on the list of strong candidates.

"During his time with Hamburg, he changed the identity of how they played. He brought the fans back to the stadium and improved the attendance just by the way he played.

"He fits into the way we play but it's more edgy and fits more on the offensive end of it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers want to make an appointment this week so other decisions can follow.