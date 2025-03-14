Ted Sharman-Lowe could yet spare Patrick Kelly and Charlie Crew the frustration of missing playing for Doncaster Rovers to represent their countries.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

League Two clubs play through international breaks unless they choose to call matches off because of three or more call-ups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster will have that option if first-choice goalkeeper Sharman-Lowe is in the England Under-21 squad named at noon on Friday. If so, they may postpone their March 22 game at Salford City.

The Chelsea loanee is in Lee Carsley’s wider provisional squad.

"We'll have to sit down with the staff and have a look," said ex-Northern Ireland midfielder McCann, whose team's home match against Wimbledon on April 12 will now kick off at 12.30pm for television. "I believe Salford have some internationals as well – one of their games got called off earlier in the season.

"It's an unbelievable achievement to be called up to represent your country at any level so I'm really pleased for the lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"PK (Kelly) will be a little bit disappointed because he's missed the last three games for us (suspended) and now he might miss another if the Salford game goes ahead."

CALLED-UP: Doncaster Rovers' Northern Ireland under-21 international Patrick Kelly, who is on loan from West Ham United (Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Competition for places is high in Doncaster's midfield as they chase promotion to League One.

"When players come in and do well we tend to try and keep them at that level," said McCann.

"So it's important when you get in the team, you stay in the team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week's side to face Swindon Town had to be changed late due to defensive injuries, but McCann is not expecting any such problems at Crewe Alexandra on Saturday having assessed Jamie Sterry, Joseph Olowu and James Maxwell and picked his team already.

ENGLAND POSSIBLE: Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Image: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

"It's always difficult when you don't know who's available or not, it's always nice to have a full training ground of players," said McCann. "When you're waiting on one or two it's difficult.