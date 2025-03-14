Doncaster Rovers duo's international honours come with potential frustration, admits Grant McCann
Kelly is in Northern Ireland's under-21 squad for friendlies in Turkey this month, whilst Leeds United loanee Crew will play for Wales in the European Under-19 Championship elite qualifying round they host.
League Two clubs play through international breaks unless they choose to call matches off because of three or more call-ups.
Doncaster will have that option if first-choice goalkeeper Sharman-Lowe is in the England Under-21 squad named at noon on Friday. If so, they may postpone their March 22 game at Salford City.
The Chelsea loanee is in Lee Carsley’s wider provisional squad.
"We'll have to sit down with the staff and have a look," said ex-Northern Ireland midfielder McCann, whose team's home match against Wimbledon on April 12 will now kick off at 12.30pm for television. "I believe Salford have some internationals as well – one of their games got called off earlier in the season.
"It's an unbelievable achievement to be called up to represent your country at any level so I'm really pleased for the lads.
"PK (Kelly) will be a little bit disappointed because he's missed the last three games for us (suspended) and now he might miss another if the Salford game goes ahead."
Competition for places is high in Doncaster's midfield as they chase promotion to League One.
"When players come in and do well we tend to try and keep them at that level," said McCann.
"So it's important when you get in the team, you stay in the team."
Last week's side to face Swindon Town had to be changed late due to defensive injuries, but McCann is not expecting any such problems at Crewe Alexandra on Saturday having assessed Jamie Sterry, Joseph Olowu and James Maxwell and picked his team already.
"It's always difficult when you don't know who's available or not, it's always nice to have a full training ground of players," said McCann. "When you're waiting on one or two it's difficult.
"I always like to have clarity and I'd rather have players who are 100 per cent."