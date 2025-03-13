Doncaster Rovers game in doubt as Grant McCann plays it cagey on defensive injuries
Rovers are waiting to hear if goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe has made the cut for England's under-21 games against France and Portugal. The 21-year-old is in the wider provisional squad to be whittled down.
Were Sharman-Lowe, who is on loan from Chelsea, to be called up for Lee Carsley's first game since returning to the role of under-21 coach, he would be the third Rovers player to get the call, after Patrick Kelly and Charlie Crew, on loan from West Ham United and Leeds United.
At that point, Doncaster would have the option of postponing their March 22 game at Salford City, which falls during that period. Manager Grant McCann says he will only come to a decision on that if and when it happens.
Carsley's squad is due to be named at noon on Friday.
"We'll have to sit down with the staff and have a look," said McCann. "I believe Salford have got some internationals as well and one of their games got called off earlier in the season.
"I can't really give you a yes or no answer at this time.
"We'll see once we get official confirmation if Teddy does get called in."
Sharman-Lowe has so far only played for England at under-17, under-19 and under-20 level.
He has been a League Two ever-present for Doncaster this season.
Deputy Ian Lawlor played against Everton in the League Cup, and started four Football League Trophy games this season.
Kelly and Crew – youth internationals with Northern Ireland and Wales respectively – have had more bitty involvements with competition for places high in Doncaster's midfield.
Kelly has started 13 league games. Crew, who has one senior Wales cap, has kicked off seven since arriving from Leeds in January.
Northern Ireland Under-21s play two friendlies in Turkey during this international break, against Ukraine Under-20s and Uzbekistan’s under-21s.
Crew is part of the Wales squad hosting the elite qualifying round of the European Under-19 Championship. They will face Portugal, England and Turkey.
McCann was playing his cards close to his chest with regards to the fitness of first-choice defenders Jamie Sterry, Joseph Olowu and James Maxwell, who all missed last week's 2-2 draw with Swindon Town due to injury.
But there should be no repeat of last week's late reorganisation, with McCann revealing he has already picked his team for Saturday's game at Crewe Alexandra, which kicks off at 12.30pm.