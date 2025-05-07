Bolton Wanderers have released former Hull City, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town players in an end-of-season squad reshaping.

The season of retained lists is underway and Bolton are among the clubs to have moved quickly to make decisions on out-of-contract players.

Four senior players have been freed by the Trotters, with some familiar faces among them.

Changes have been made in the goalkeeping department, with ex-Hull City stopper Nathan Baxter among those heading for the door.

The 26-year-old, who was loaned to the Tigers from Chelsea on two occasions, is leaving after two years as a Trotter.

Also departing is former Huddersfield goalkeeper Joel Coleman, who acted as an understudy at the John Smith’s Stadium from 2016 until 2020.

Two long-serving defenders, Gethin Jones and Ricardo Santos, are also seeking pastures new. The former is a familiar face at Oakwell, having spent time on loan at Barnsley while on Everton’s books in the 2016/17 campaign.

Bolton head coach Steven Schumacher said: "Decisions like these are always difficult, particularly with players like Geth and Rico who have given so much to Bolton Wanderers over the years.

“They were central figures in the promotion from League Two and the EFL Trophy success at Wembley and have conducted themselves with great professionalism throughout their time here.