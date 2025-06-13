Doncaster Rovers promotion hero set for Chelsea loan exit as Bolton Wanderers 'agree deal'
The 22-year-old arrived in South Yorkshire last year as a player with minimal experience of senior football.
His lack of first-team action did not stop him becoming a key figure in Doncaster’s promotion charge, starring between the sticks as the club clinched the League Two title.
However, it appears Doncaster could be coming up against the England under-21 international in League One next season.
Deal ‘agreed’ for Teddy Sharman-Lowe
According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Bolton have agreed a deal to take Sharman-Lowe off Chelsea’s hands on a temporary basis.
A move to Bolton would mark Sharman-Lowe’s fifth temporary switch after stints at Burton Albion, Havant & Waterlooville, Bromley and Doncaster.
Bolton parted with two senior goalkeepers following the end of the 2024/25 season, releasing Nathan Baxter and Joel Coleman. The former has since been snapped up by Championship outfit Watford.
Hoping to follow in the footsteps of giants
A Leicester-born stopper, Sharman-Lowe has spoken of his ambition to emulate some of the heroes his hometown has produced.
In March, he told The Yorkshire Post: "Hopefully, I can get somewhere near some of them. Let’s shoot for the stars and that’s what I am doing. I am looking up to all of them and hopefully I will get near to them one day.
"I’ve got good self-belief and good people around me as well who will tell me when I am doing good, but also when I need to switch it up a little bit and knuckle down, which is really good as well. They believe in me as well.
“Initially when I was really young, my hero was [Edwin] van der Sar. My grandpa was a big [Manchester] United fan, so I grew up watching him.
"Being from Leicester and a big Leicester fan, Kasper Schmeichel was the other one. There’s some real top ‘keepers in there. I try and take little bits from their game and the game is changing a lot now.
"You look at Ederson and it’s more feet-based with ‘keepers now who I try and look up to and take bits from their game."
