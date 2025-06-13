Bolton Wanderers have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Doncaster Rovers promotion hero Teddy Sharman-Lowe on loan from Chelsea.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old arrived in South Yorkshire last year as a player with minimal experience of senior football.

His lack of first-team action did not stop him becoming a key figure in Doncaster’s promotion charge, starring between the sticks as the club clinched the League Two title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it appears Doncaster could be coming up against the England under-21 international in League One next season.

Teddy Sharman-Lowe enjoyed an impressive season on loan at Doncaster Rovers from Chelsea. | George Wood/Getty Images

Deal ‘agreed’ for Teddy Sharman-Lowe

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Bolton have agreed a deal to take Sharman-Lowe off Chelsea’s hands on a temporary basis.

A move to Bolton would mark Sharman-Lowe’s fifth temporary switch after stints at Burton Albion, Havant & Waterlooville, Bromley and Doncaster.

Bolton parted with two senior goalkeepers following the end of the 2024/25 season, releasing Nathan Baxter and Joel Coleman. The former has since been snapped up by Championship outfit Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoping to follow in the footsteps of giants

A Leicester-born stopper, Sharman-Lowe has spoken of his ambition to emulate some of the heroes his hometown has produced.

In March, he told The Yorkshire Post: "Hopefully, I can get somewhere near some of them. Let’s shoot for the stars and that’s what I am doing. I am looking up to all of them and hopefully I will get near to them one day.

"I’ve got good self-belief and good people around me as well who will tell me when I am doing good, but also when I need to switch it up a little bit and knuckle down, which is really good as well. They believe in me as well.

Teddy Sharman-Lowe helped Doncaster Rovers clinch the League Two title. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

“Initially when I was really young, my hero was [Edwin] van der Sar. My grandpa was a big [Manchester] United fan, so I grew up watching him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being from Leicester and a big Leicester fan, Kasper Schmeichel was the other one. There’s some real top ‘keepers in there. I try and take little bits from their game and the game is changing a lot now.