DONCASTER ROVERS have completed their third signing this week after bringing in young Chelsea goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe on a season-long loan.

The arrival of Leicester-born Sharman-Lowe, 21, takes Rovers' number of close-season recruits up to six.

The League Two club brought in Bristol City winger Ephraim Yeboah on a season-long loan earlier this week alongside former loanee Tom Nixon, who has joined on a permanent basis from Hull City.

It follows the early additions of midfielders Harry Clifton, Jordan Gibson and Joe Sbarra.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture: PA.

Sharman-Lowe will step into the breach following Thimothee Lo-Tutala’s return to parent club Hull.

He is expected to stay at the East Yorkshire club in 2024-25 following an impressive loan stint at Rovers, who have been casting the net for replacement candidates.

Sharman-Lowe joined Chelsea from Burton in September 2020.

A product of Burton's academy, he returned to the Pirelli Stadium on loan for the first half of the 2020-21 campaign and made two appearances in the EFL Trophy and in the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa before moving back to Chelsea in January that season.

He had previously been on the bench for seven games in League One and the FA Cup in 2019-20 at the age of 17, prior to his move to SW6.An England under-20 international, Sharman-Lowe made a dozen appearances for the development squad at Chelsea in 2021-22 prior to the Christmas break and featured for the first time in a senior matchday squad as an unused substitute in a Carabao Cup win against Southampton.

The first half of his 2022-23 campaign was interrupted by injury. Having returned to fitness, he went on loan in January 2023 to Havant and Waterlooville in National League South, playing 21 games.