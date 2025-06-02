Watford complete free transfer deal for ex-Hull City man after Bolton Wanderers decision

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 14:48 BST
Former Hull City goalkeeper Nathan Baxter has been snapped up by Watford after being released by Bolton Wanderers.

A familiar face at the MKM Stadium, Baxter had two loan spells at Hull while on the books of Premier League giants Chelsea.

He racked up 30 appearances for the Tigers across stints before eventually leaving Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis in 2023.

Baxter joined Bolton in the summer of 2023 but after amassing 72 appearances for the Trotters, was recently released.

Nathan Baxter made 30 appearances for Hull City across two loan spells.
Nathan Baxter made 30 appearances for Hull City across two loan spells. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Nathan Baxter joins Watford

He has now stepped up a division with Watford, sealing a return to the league he represented Hull in.

The 26-year-old told Watford’s website: “I knew about the club's interest last season and as soon as the season finished they wanted to meet me.

“I had a great conversation with the goalkeeping coach and a great conversation with Gian Luca [Nani, sporting director] and they really sold what they saw in me and where they see my career going.

“I really bought into what they were saying and I'm really excited to be here.”

Nathan Baxter’s Premier League ambitions

The goalkeeper may not have made the grade at Chelsea, but has not given up on his dream of playing in the top flight.

He said: “What player doesn't have the dream of playing in the Premier League?

Nathan Baxter cut his teeth as a young goalkeeper at Chelsea.
Nathan Baxter cut his teeth as a young goalkeeper at Chelsea. | Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

“To sit in front of a club and they tell you that is their ambition, it's obviously very attractive. I think this is the perfect platform to be able to show people what I can do.

“I’m always a player who gives my best and I’ll give everything I possibly can, day in, day out.”

Watford finished 14th in the Championship last season and opted to relieve Tom Cleverley of his duties as head coach at the end of the campaign.

MORE: Hull City and Sheffield United ‘interested’ in ex-Barnsley forward

