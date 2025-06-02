Watford complete free transfer deal for ex-Hull City man after Bolton Wanderers decision
A familiar face at the MKM Stadium, Baxter had two loan spells at Hull while on the books of Premier League giants Chelsea.
He racked up 30 appearances for the Tigers across stints before eventually leaving Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis in 2023.
Baxter joined Bolton in the summer of 2023 but after amassing 72 appearances for the Trotters, was recently released.
Nathan Baxter joins Watford
He has now stepped up a division with Watford, sealing a return to the league he represented Hull in.
The 26-year-old told Watford’s website: “I knew about the club's interest last season and as soon as the season finished they wanted to meet me.
“I had a great conversation with the goalkeeping coach and a great conversation with Gian Luca [Nani, sporting director] and they really sold what they saw in me and where they see my career going.
“I really bought into what they were saying and I'm really excited to be here.”
Nathan Baxter’s Premier League ambitions
The goalkeeper may not have made the grade at Chelsea, but has not given up on his dream of playing in the top flight.
He said: “What player doesn't have the dream of playing in the Premier League?
“To sit in front of a club and they tell you that is their ambition, it's obviously very attractive. I think this is the perfect platform to be able to show people what I can do.
“I’m always a player who gives my best and I’ll give everything I possibly can, day in, day out.”
Watford finished 14th in the Championship last season and opted to relieve Tom Cleverley of his duties as head coach at the end of the campaign.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.