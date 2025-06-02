Sheffield United 'interested' in shock move for ex-Barnsley FC marksman also eyed by Hull City
The 28-year-old parted with the Blades last year, turning down a new contract to seek pastures new after five years at the club.
He linked up with Las Palmas in Spain, venturing away from England for the first time in his playing career.
However. his maiden campaign in La Liga has ended in relegation to the second tier.
Clubs target Oli McBurnie
According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Sheffield United are interested in the Scotland-capped frontman.
The club were previously linked with a move for McBurnie in January, but a move back to South Yorkshire failed to materialise.
Hull, who have previously been linked with a swoop, have also named as an interested party. Swansea City have also been thrown in the mix and previously employed McBurnie between 2015 and 2019.
However, it appears Celta Vigo could potentially give him an opportunity to remain in Spain and have another crack at La Liga.
From Bradford City to La Liga
After being cut loose by Leeds United as a youngster, McBurnie completed his footballing education with Bradford City.
He soon made his way into the first-team set-up before being prised from West Yorkshire by Swansea.
While he did eventually become a key figure for the Wales-based club, loan spells at Newport County, Bristol Rovers and Barnsley were required first.
Sheffield United paid a reported £17.5m for his services in 2019 and he scored 29 goals in 159 appearances for the Blades.
Oli McBurnie’s Sheffield United exit
In September, regarding his Bramall Lane departure, McBurnie said: “Obviously, I was a free contract in the summer. It’s one of them, I was always in contact with Sheffield United.
“I’d been there five years, I love the place, I love everything about it, but I kind of wanted a new challenge. There was always a part of me that wanted to re-sign there but I thought it was being a bit safe.”
