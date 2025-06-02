Sheffield United are reportedly eyeing a shock move to take Oli McBurnie back to Bramall Lane.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old parted with the Blades last year, turning down a new contract to seek pastures new after five years at the club.

He linked up with Las Palmas in Spain, venturing away from England for the first time in his playing career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However. his maiden campaign in La Liga has ended in relegation to the second tier.

Oli McBurnie has suffered relegation from La Liga with Las Palmas. | Rafa Babot/Getty Images

Clubs target Oli McBurnie

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Sheffield United are interested in the Scotland-capped frontman.

The club were previously linked with a move for McBurnie in January, but a move back to South Yorkshire failed to materialise.

Hull, who have previously been linked with a swoop, have also named as an interested party. Swansea City have also been thrown in the mix and previously employed McBurnie between 2015 and 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it appears Celta Vigo could potentially give him an opportunity to remain in Spain and have another crack at La Liga.

From Bradford City to La Liga

After being cut loose by Leeds United as a youngster, McBurnie completed his footballing education with Bradford City.

He soon made his way into the first-team set-up before being prised from West Yorkshire by Swansea.

While he did eventually become a key figure for the Wales-based club, loan spells at Newport County, Bristol Rovers and Barnsley were required first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United paid a reported £17.5m for his services in 2019 and he scored 29 goals in 159 appearances for the Blades.

Oli McBurnie made 159 appearances during his time at Sheffield United. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Oli McBurnie’s Sheffield United exit

In September, regarding his Bramall Lane departure, McBurnie said: “Obviously, I was a free contract in the summer. It’s one of them, I was always in contact with Sheffield United.