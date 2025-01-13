Sheffield United remain in pursuit of former Barnsley and Bradford City man despite 'blocked' approach
The 28-year-old ended a five-year association with Sheffield United at the end of last season, departing upon the expiry of his contract.
He made his first overseas move later on in the summer, signing for La Liga outfit Las Palmas.
Sheffield United have been credited with interest in re-signing McBurnie, who is yet to open his account in the top flight of Spanish football.
Reporter Alan Nixon, via his Patreon page, has claimed the Blades are still targeting the forward despite seeing an initial approach blocked by Las Palmas.
It appears the club are keen to bolster their frontline, with the club having also been linked with Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz.
Cannon was linked with the Blades back in the summer, but Stoke City won the race to sign him on loan from Leicester City.
Brereton Diaz, meanwhile, played with McBurnie as Sheffield United suffered relegation from the Premier League last term.
He left Villareal on a permanent basis in the summer, joining Southampton, but has struggled to find form at St Mary’s.
McBurnie is a familiar face across Yorkshire and started his career with Bradford City. He left West Yorkshire for Wales in 2015, joining Swansea City, but later had a loan spell back in the county with Barnsley.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.