Sheffield United are reportedly still hoping to bring former Barnsley, Bradford City and Blades forward Oli McBurnie back to Bramall Lane.

The 28-year-old ended a five-year association with Sheffield United at the end of last season, departing upon the expiry of his contract.

He made his first overseas move later on in the summer, signing for La Liga outfit Las Palmas.

Sheffield United have been credited with interest in re-signing McBurnie, who is yet to open his account in the top flight of Spanish football.

Reporter Alan Nixon, via his Patreon page, has claimed the Blades are still targeting the forward despite seeing an initial approach blocked by Las Palmas.

It appears the club are keen to bolster their frontline, with the club having also been linked with Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz.

Cannon was linked with the Blades back in the summer, but Stoke City won the race to sign him on loan from Leicester City.

Brereton Diaz, meanwhile, played with McBurnie as Sheffield United suffered relegation from the Premier League last term.

He left Villareal on a permanent basis in the summer, joining Southampton, but has struggled to find form at St Mary’s.