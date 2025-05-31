Leeds United and Sheffield United dealt blow as ex-Huddersfield Town star 'happy' at current club
After two years at Huddersfield, the attack-minded midfielder sealed a switch to Coventry in the last summer window.
He enjoyed a strong maiden campaign with the Sky Blues, even if it did end in a play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland.
Since the end of the season, Rudoni has been named as a target for a clutch of clubs.
Clubs linked with Jack Rudoni
Leeds and Sheffield United have both been credited with interest, as have Leicester City and Southampton.
Reports of interest are hardly surprising, given Rudoni weighed in with 21 goal contributions in the Championship last term.
However, according to BBC Sport’s Mantej Mann, Rudoni is happy at Coventry and enjoying working with Frank Lampard despite his Premier League ambitions.
Jack Rudoni’s career path
The playmaker cut his teeth with AFC Wimbledon, dazzling in League One and eventually drawing the attention of Huddersfield.
He was a key figure for the Terriers across his two seasons at the John Smith’s Stadium, although he could not save the club from relegation to League One last year.
After putting pen to paper at Coventry, he said: "The atmosphere at the Coventry Building Society Arena was one of the first things I thought of when I knew that I was coming here.
"I have played there a few times over the years and the atmosphere is always great. I can't wait to get going. Even just being at the training ground has given me that buzz to play again."
Regarding his exit, since-sacked Terriers boss Michael Duff said: “A move that suits all parties, we’ve been clear that if anyone is to leave the club, the deal would only be authorised under the right circumstances for Huddersfield Town.
"While we haven’t worked together, it’s clear that Jack has real potential, and I wish him well in his future career.
"His departure now creates opportunity for others which I find exciting and my full focus is on getting to work with the squad when they return for pre-season next week.”
