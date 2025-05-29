Leeds United could rival Sheffield United for ex-Huddersfield Town star as 'interest' claim made
The 23-year-old left Huddersfield in the summer of 2024, departing in the aftermath of the club’s relegation to League One.
He was plucked from the John Smith’s Stadium by Coventry and has flourished in the colours of the Sky Blues.
Having been instrumental in Coventry’s march to the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs, it appears interested parties are starting to circle.
Potential transfer battle for Jack Rudoni
Sheffield United, Southampton and Leicester City have all been linked with Rudoni, who penned a four-year deal in the Midlands last year.
According to reporter Graeme Bailey, via Leeds United News, Leeds are also keen on the attack-minded midfielder.
While the Whites are not thought to have lodged an enquiry, they are reportedly interested in doing a deal.
Jack Rudoni’s time at Huddersfield Town
Rudoni was a gem of a find for Huddersfield, who took a gamble on a player who had only played as high as League One.
His exploits in West Yorkshire sent his stock soaring, even if they were not enough to keep Huddersfield in the second tier.
Regarding Rudoni’s exit, Huddersfield’s since-sacked sporting director Mark Cartwright said: “Jack’s desire to continue testing himself within the Championship wasn’t a surprise to us, but alongside Michael [Duff], we were determined to only sanction his departure once the right deal had been agreed for the club.
"Reaching an agreement at the start of the window gives us focus within the remainder of the market, while also giving our existing squad further incentive to hit the ground running when they return for pre-season with a place in the side to fight for under our new head coach.”
Rudoni made a total of 84 appearances for the Terriers, scoring seven goals and registering eight assists.
