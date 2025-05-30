Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs to have tabled a lucrative offer to out-of-contract Stoke City forward Emre Tezgel.

The 19-year-old is highly-rated by the Potters, who gave him his senior debut at the tender age of 16. However, his contract is due to expire this summer and fresh terms have not been agreed.

He now finds himself at a crossroads, facing a decision over his future that will shape the way in which his career progresses.

According to TEAMtalk, lucrative offers from elsewhere are complicating Stoke’s efforts to tie Tezgel down.

Emre Tezgel has made 23 senior appearances for Stoke City. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Interest in Emre Tezgel

The report claims Leeds are among the clubs keen on picking up a bargain if the teenage marksman sees his deal expire.

Other English clubs, as well as outfits in Turkey and Scotland, are also thought to be circling with appealing terms to offer the frontman.

Fenerbahce are thought to be reigniting their long-standing interest, partly influenced by his eligibility for the Turkish national team.

Back in 2021, The Sun credited Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea with interest in the prodigy.

Emre Tezgel’s career so far

Tezgel has made 23 appearances at senior level for Stoke, scoring twice. Opportunities proved limited across the 2024/25 campaign and he managed just two starts in the Championship.

He spent the second half of the previous season on loan at Milton Keynes Dons, registering three goals and three assists in 17 appearances.

Stoke City are reportedly working to retain Emre Tezgel. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Leeds United’s forward hunt

Leeds appear to be in the market for a new frontman, with competition seemingly wanted for Joel Piroe.

Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson has been linked with the Whites, as has Leicester City icon Jamie Vardy.

Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph and Joe Gelhardt, meanwhile are reportedly likely to depart Elland Road this summer.