Leeds United and West Ham United 'interested' in 49-goal Newcastle United ace

Leeds United have been credited with interest in Newcastle United marksman Callum Wilson.

The 32-year-old has been a regular source of Premier League goals for nearly a decade, but has seen his current campaign plagued by injury.

He has scored 49 goals in 114 outings since joining Newcastle from AFC Bournemouth in 2020, but just six of those appearances have been made this term.

According to The Boot Room, Newcastle would be open to allowing the England-capped forward to move on in the summer.

West Ham United are thought to be interested in doing a deal, while his former clubs Bournemouth and Coventry City have also been linked.

Leeds have also been throw in the the hat, with the report claiming the Whites hold an interest in Wilson.

However, it is believed he would have to accept a significant wage reduction to facilitate a move to Elland Road.

It is currently difficult to predict how Leeds will act in the summer window, as the business they do will most likely depend on which division they are in.

Daniel Farke’s side are currently on course to secure promotion back to the Premier League, but the Championship is notorious for twists and turns.