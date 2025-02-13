Leeds United and West Ham United 'interested' in 49-goal Newcastle United ace

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 13th Feb 2025, 15:32 BST
Leeds United have been credited with interest in Newcastle United marksman Callum Wilson.

The 32-year-old has been a regular source of Premier League goals for nearly a decade, but has seen his current campaign plagued by injury.

He has scored 49 goals in 114 outings since joining Newcastle from AFC Bournemouth in 2020, but just six of those appearances have been made this term.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to The Boot Room, Newcastle would be open to allowing the England-capped forward to move on in the summer.

Callum Wilson has represented Newcastle United since 2020.placeholder image
Callum Wilson has represented Newcastle United since 2020. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

West Ham United are thought to be interested in doing a deal, while his former clubs Bournemouth and Coventry City have also been linked.

Leeds have also been throw in the the hat, with the report claiming the Whites hold an interest in Wilson.

However, it is believed he would have to accept a significant wage reduction to facilitate a move to Elland Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Callum Wilson has represented England at senior level.placeholder image
Callum Wilson has represented England at senior level. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

It is currently difficult to predict how Leeds will act in the summer window, as the business they do will most likely depend on which division they are in.

Daniel Farke’s side are currently on course to secure promotion back to the Premier League, but the Championship is notorious for twists and turns.

Joel Piroe has been Farke’s first-choice forward this term, with Spain under-21 international Mateo Joseph and England-capped Patrick Bamford providing competition.

MORE: Leeds United linked with attacking quartet including £15m Sheffield United star and Manchester City man

Related topics:West Ham UnitedNewcastle UnitedCoventry City
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice