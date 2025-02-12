Leeds United linked with attacking quartet including £15m Sheffield United star and Manchester City man
Brenden Aaronson has been almost ever-present as Leeds’ ‘number 10’, winning the trust of Whites boss Daniel Farke after returning from a season on loan at Union Berlin.
While depth is rarely an issue for Leeds and their stacked squad, Farke is not blessed with a plethora of options to deputise for Aaronson.
This was evidenced at the weekend in the FA Cup defeat to Millwall, as Wilfried Gnonto was deployed out of position in a central attacking role and struggled to make an impact.
According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are looking to add a playmaker to their ranks in the summer regardless of their fate in the Championship promotion race.
Hamer was of interest to Leeds in the summer and was the subject of a bid from Elland Road, reported to be worth £13m.
The Blades secured his services in 2023, paying a reported £15m to prise him from Coventry City.
He is thought to have remined on the radar at Elland Road, alongside another summer target in James McAtee.
A former Sheffield United loanee, the 22-year-old has found opportunities limited since his return to the Manchester City fold. The England under-21s star could reportedly be available for a Premier League loan next season.
Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia was linked with the Whites in January, only to complete a loan switch to Bayer Leverkusen.
Leeds’ interest is thought to have remained, with Buendia having flourished at Norwich City under the tutelage of Farke.
However, the report claims the Argentina-capped playmaker would be keen to make his move to Germany permanent.
Also believed to be of interest to Leeds is Armenia international Eduard Spertsyan, who has been on the books of Russian side Krasnodar for the entirety of his professional career.