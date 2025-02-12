Leeds United have been linked with a quartet of attacking midfielders - including Sheffield United star Gustavo Hamer.

Brenden Aaronson has been almost ever-present as Leeds’ ‘number 10’, winning the trust of Whites boss Daniel Farke after returning from a season on loan at Union Berlin.

While depth is rarely an issue for Leeds and their stacked squad, Farke is not blessed with a plethora of options to deputise for Aaronson.

This was evidenced at the weekend in the FA Cup defeat to Millwall, as Wilfried Gnonto was deployed out of position in a central attacking role and struggled to make an impact.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are looking to add a playmaker to their ranks in the summer regardless of their fate in the Championship promotion race.

The Blades secured his services in 2023, paying a reported £15m to prise him from Coventry City.

Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer was eyed by Leeds United in the summer. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

He is thought to have remined on the radar at Elland Road, alongside another summer target in James McAtee.

A former Sheffield United loanee, the 22-year-old has found opportunities limited since his return to the Manchester City fold. The England under-21s star could reportedly be available for a Premier League loan next season.

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia was linked with the Whites in January, only to complete a loan switch to Bayer Leverkusen.

Emi Buendia was linked with Leeds United in the winter window. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Leeds’ interest is thought to have remained, with Buendia having flourished at Norwich City under the tutelage of Farke.

However, the report claims the Argentina-capped playmaker would be keen to make his move to Germany permanent.