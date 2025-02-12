'Poetry in motion': Daniel Farke hails foursome Leeds United as Watford rival makes bold claim about relentless Championship leaders

DANIEL FARKE hailed leaders Leeds' United's "top level" forwards after the emphatic Championship 4-0 win at Watford increased their lead at the summit to five points.

Daniel James scored twice, with Manor Solomon and Joel Piroe also on target as Farke's side's unbeaten run extended to an outstanding league matches.

It was a third successive win in the league, with Leeds having scored 13 goals in those matches and conceded none in a relentless and powerhouse run of form.

Boss Farke, whose side host rivals Sunderland next Monday night, said: "We were excellent on the counter-attack and the way we scored the goals. I'm pretty happy with the scoreline and the clean sheet.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke acknowledges the away fans following victory in the final whistle in the Sky Bet Championship match at Vicarage Road. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

"The fourth goal was poetry in motion I would say. The individual performance of the players up front was of the top level.

"All the topics that were important for this game we have delivered. The way we scored the goals was fantastic.

"We know we have good momentum and a great shape but we have to use it and keep going. We need to stay awake and need a little bit of luck in hopefully not getting injuries to key players."

Farke, who twice led Norwich to promotion to the Premier League as champions, praised James for his improved goal output after hitting double figures.

Leeds United's Joel Piroe (hidden) celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game (Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA)

He said: "There was always criticism of his end product but he was always open to improve.

"He brought himself into such a good shape that he can now play with confidence. His work ethic is crucial and is why he is delivering what he has delivered."

The result - a fifth straight home loss with Watford still having won just once since Boxing Day - also increased the pressure on head coach Tom Cleverley.

Braadford-born Cleverley commented: "They punished us heavily and that comes with pace and quality. They smelled blood and really went for the kill.