Leeds United 'likely' to part with trio of attackers in bold squad revamp as summer exits mooted
The Premier League awaits the Whites following their title-winning Championship campaign.
Almost immediately following the end of the season, speculation regarding potential incomings and outgoings started to circulate at speed.
While there is a lot of focus on potential signings, there will undoubtedly need to be exits as Daniel Farke reshapes his squad for the top flight.
Potential changes to Leeds United’s frontline
According to Mail Online, Bamford, Joseph and Gelhardt are all likely to leave Elland Road over the course of the summer.
The trio have found themselves behind Joel Piroe in the pecking order and reports have suggested Leeds are targeting another forward.
Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson has been linked, as has Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy.
The report has claimed Leeds are also likely to sanction the departure of goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who lost his place between the sticks to Karl Darlow for the run-in.
Bamford, Joseph and Gelhardt’s Leeds United struggles
Leeds signed Bamford back in 2018, paying a reported £7m to prise him from Middlesbrough. He became a hit at Elland Road, but has been plagued by injury in recent years.
Joseph, meanwhile, was expected to kick on and challenge Piroe for the role of leading man in the Leeds attack last season.
It did not quite work out for the 21-year-old, who has found goals easier to come by for Spain under-21s.
Gelhardt, meanwhile, finished the season on loan at Hull City having found opportunities extremely limited under Farke.
He impressed at the MKM Stadium, helping the Tigers survive in the Championship with his contributions.
Exits elsewhere at Leeds United
Veteran midfielder Josuha Guilavogui has already been released by Leeds following the expiry of his short-term deal.
Sam Byram and Junior Firpo are also out of contract but are in talks with the Whites about extending their respective stays.
At youth level, Harry Christy, Cian Coleman, Connor Ferguson, Max McFadden, Amari Miller, Kris Moore, Joe Richards, Joe Snowdon, Luca Thomas and Dan Toulson have all been freed to seek pastures new.
