Leeds United 'likely' to part with trio of attackers in bold squad revamp as summer exits mooted

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 30th May 2025, 13:22 BST
Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph and Joe Gelhardt are likely to leave Leeds United this summer, according to a report.

The Premier League awaits the Whites following their title-winning Championship campaign.

Almost immediately following the end of the season, speculation regarding potential incomings and outgoings started to circulate at speed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While there is a lot of focus on potential signings, there will undoubtedly need to be exits as Daniel Farke reshapes his squad for the top flight.

Leeds United are preparing for life back in the Premier League. Leeds United are preparing for life back in the Premier League.
Leeds United are preparing for life back in the Premier League. | Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Potential changes to Leeds United’s frontline

According to Mail Online, Bamford, Joseph and Gelhardt are all likely to leave Elland Road over the course of the summer.

The trio have found themselves behind Joel Piroe in the pecking order and reports have suggested Leeds are targeting another forward.

Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson has been linked, as has Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report has claimed Leeds are also likely to sanction the departure of goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who lost his place between the sticks to Karl Darlow for the run-in.

Bamford, Joseph and Gelhardt’s Leeds United struggles

Leeds signed Bamford back in 2018, paying a reported £7m to prise him from Middlesbrough. He became a hit at Elland Road, but has been plagued by injury in recent years.

Joseph, meanwhile, was expected to kick on and challenge Piroe for the role of leading man in the Leeds attack last season.

It did not quite work out for the 21-year-old, who has found goals easier to come by for Spain under-21s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gelhardt, meanwhile, finished the season on loan at Hull City having found opportunities extremely limited under Farke.

Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt are reportedly likely to depart Leeds United. Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt are reportedly likely to depart Leeds United.
Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt are reportedly likely to depart Leeds United. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

He impressed at the MKM Stadium, helping the Tigers survive in the Championship with his contributions.

Exits elsewhere at Leeds United

Veteran midfielder Josuha Guilavogui has already been released by Leeds following the expiry of his short-term deal.

Sam Byram and Junior Firpo are also out of contract but are in talks with the Whites about extending their respective stays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At youth level, Harry Christy, Cian Coleman, Connor Ferguson, Max McFadden, Amari Miller, Kris Moore, Joe Richards, Joe Snowdon, Luca Thomas and Dan Toulson have all been freed to seek pastures new.

MORE: Patrick Bamford drops major hint over Leeds United future as he makes 'excited' claim

Related topics:Premier LeaguePatrick Bamford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice