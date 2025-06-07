Lee Grant says "rest isn't on my agenda" as one season rolls into another for Huddersfield Town's new manager.

There were just four days between the former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper being involved in his last game as a coach at Ipswich Town and taking over at the John Smith's Stadium.

And Grant plans to be more intense and hands-on than most, saying he wants to be in control of transfer dealing, and questioning whether Mark Cartwright will be replaced as the club's sporting director.

Most people who pick modern-day professional teams have someone else making the decisions and doing the leg-work on transfers for a reason, as coaches rather than managers tend to increasingly work within a continental-style structure. Grant will not be left to fend for himself – league clubs are too big for that now – but no sporting director will demand more of him.

With 10 senior players released this summer and a new style of play to implement, there is plenty of work to do both in the transfer market and on the Canalside training pitches.

Midfielder Ryan Ledson and winger Marcus Harness were signed in Grant's first week and plenty more new arrivals are expected.

With the whole footballing landscape twisted to accommodate FIA's latest vanity project, the Club World Cup, there is a transfer window open until Tuesday, and a second will start on June 16, although in practice the clubs will continue dealing through the gap.

So whilst rival managers are getting some well-earned rest before working with their players again towards the end of the month, there are no such plans for the 42-year-old.

FULL THROTTLE: Lee Grant is not planning any let-up in his first managerial role (Image courtesy of Huddersfield Town)

"Rest isn't on my agenda right now and I'm okay with that," said Grant, who was a first-team coach at Ipswich for three seasons before moving to West Yorkshire.

"I'm used to working at a high intensity.

"The boys in the office at Ipswich will be chuckling because we set a high level of work and work at a high tempo.

"Lots of that intensity, lots of that workrate is coming with me. My staff share it and are looking forward to giving that over to the players.

VACANCY: Huddersfield Town have not had a sporting director since owner/chairman Kevin Nagle (right) sacked Mark Cartwright (left) at Easter (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

"Hopefully that transmits through the training ground, through the stadium and onto the pitch.

"I apologise to Helen, my wife, and the children, but I have a really supportive family right behind me in this. She's seen lots, she understands it.

"I'm looking forward to really diving into the work. I think that's important to get everything in place to hit the ground running for the first game of the season."

Grant, who is still to complete and confirm a coaching staff which is expected to include former Hull City central defender Paul McShane, is certainly not looking at it as a lack of support at Huddersfield, rather the luxury of being able to call the shots.

SIGNINGS: Huddersfield Town have been quick to bring in Ryan Ledson (pictured) and Marcus Harness (Image courtesy of Huddersfield Town)

He sees "a club that was ready for somebody in my image, somebody who was young and hungry, enthusiastic with an intensity to work.

"Huddersfield carried a desire in their process for somebody with those characteristics. I fit the bill and for me, having a football club that trust and believe in the way I want to work and the way I want to lead, I couldn't be happier.

"The trust and belief they've shown me has been top.

"(My job title) speaks to the job I want to do, the person I am, and it means the work that's ongoing now is my work. I'm really happy with that.

"I've got to be really sure about everyone who comes in the door, whether that's staff or players."

Impatience and high expectations have been a problem during the first two years of Kevin Nagle's chairmanship, which has chewed up four previous managers/head coaches as well as interim Jon Worthington.

But Grant is embracing and encouraging high expectations on a team which was 10th in last season's League One, and he and his signings have talked up the idea of promotion in 2026.

"I don't think we're under any illusions with what we have in place and with what we're looking to achieve that we want to win games this season," he said. "That's the reason I've come here.

"If they'd tried to sell me a project that involved perhaps not winning so many games, perhaps not achieving the things we want to achieve this season, I'm not sure I'd be here.

"My drive and determination is for us to win lots and lots of football matches, for us to be competing at the right end of the division, for us to be setting a high standard in this league, to be a team that can control and dominate football matches, a team that can compete, do the horrible stuff, do the physical hard yards.

"Those are the things I am looking for from this team and from this football club going forward.