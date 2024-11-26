Barnsley FC head coach Darrell Clarke on contingency planning, tactical 'flexibility' and hearing more dressing-room 'voices'
Darrell Clarke's side will be handed different types of football examinations, from the passing approach of Blues and Bolton to the attack-minded ethos of Posh and Wrexham's highly successful ability to mix play up.
It will be a test of the acumen of not just Clarke, but his players as well, who must also display the ability to problem solve.
Clarke, whose side welcome Reading on Tuesday night, said: "With the information and all the data and stats and things you get on the opposition, I think it’s important to be able to have that flexibility of change.
"We work on Plan A and B’s. At Cambridge, for example, we went a goal down early and lost a centre forward, so we had to quickly adjust and see where we might be able to get more control in the game and keep knowing we can be flexible.
"We can be a back four or three and there were games early on in the season when we’ve come back and gone into a different shape and into a back four. The flexibility of the group is very, very good."
Amid a tough schedule of games, the mettle and character of the dressing room will also come under the microscope and voices will have to be heard. Clarke is of the view that they are starting to be.
The Reds chief, whose side switch to FA Cup action on Saturday afternoon when they entertain divisional rivals Bristol Rovers, continued: "We’ve got a decent leadership group now to be honest, with DKD (Davis Keillor-Dunn) and (Stephen) Humphrys coming into it with the other boys such as Robbo (Marc Roberts), Luca (Connell), the captain, Corey O’Keeffe and Mael (de Gevigney).
"They are all growing for me. It’s something I ask them to do.
"I think there were one or two characters last season that were pretty dominant in the changing rooms. I don’t think there were enough voices.
"These were the things coming back to me. I don’t think there were some players who could feel they could have a voice.
"In my changing rooms, we are all as one and that’s what I want.
"With the players now, there’s more of a real leadership group.
"I am not knocking anybody from last season because it was different personnel, but there’s definitely an environment here where everyone has a voice."