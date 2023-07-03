All Sections
Barnsley FC hopeful of new managerial appointment before next pre-season friendly

Barnsley are hopeful of having a new manager in place by the time of their next pre-season friendly, at Fylde on Saturday.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 13:20 BST
CARETAKER: Coach Martin Devaney took the Barnsley team for their opening pre-season friendly, against Worksop Town
CARETAKER: Coach Martin Devaney took the Barnsley team for their opening pre-season friendly, against Worksop Town

The Reds began their pre-season programme under caretaker leadership after Michael Duff left for Championship Swansea City having led the Reds to the League One play-off final in his only season at Oakwell.

Negotiations over compensation delayed both Russell Martin's move from Swansea to Southampton, and Duff's to South Wales. Coach Martin Paterson later followed Duff.

Martin Devaney oversaw a 2-1 win over Worksop Town at Sandy Lane on Saturday, the club’s first friendly of the summer, but Barnsley are thought to be closing in on a permanent appointment.

DEPARTURE: Michael Duff (right) moving to Swansea City has left Barnsley without a manager at the start of pre-season
DEPARTURE: Michael Duff (right) moving to Swansea City has left Barnsley without a manager at the start of pre-season

The Yorkshire Post understands the interview process has now been completed and the Reds have done a good job of conducting their business out of the public gaze.

Devaney is considered a strong candidate for the job, with former centre-back Darren Moore, ex-Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, former Luton Town and Southampton manager Nathan Jones and Stockport County's Dave Callinor all prominent in the betting.

Moore left Sheffield Wednesday by mutual consent last month after beating Barnsley in stoppage time of extra-time in the League One play-off final at Wembley. Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri has since claimed it was because Moore asked for his wages to be quadrupled, which would almost certainly out him out of Barnsley’s reach, but the man himself has not commented on that.

After their trip to Fyle, Barnsley are due at Guiseley the following Tuesday, and Hull City on July 18.

Their League One programme begins at home to Port Vale on August 5.

The lack of a manager has not stopped Barnsley making their first sale of the summer, with centre-back Mads Andersen joining Luton Town, but there are yet to be any additions to the squad.

