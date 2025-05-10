Barnsley FC, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United's League One attendances compared to Wrexham, Reading & more

Published 10th May 2025, 16:13 BST
Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United endured turbulent 2024/25 League One campaigns.

All three of the division’s Yorkshire sides were tipped for promotion tilts in pre-season, only for all three to struggle and end up parting ways with their respective managers.

Barnsley axed Darrell Clarke, Huddersfield sacked Michael Duff and Rotherham relieved Steve Evans of his duties, and none ended up finishing in the top six.

Birmingham City and Wrexham took the top two spots, while Stockport County, Charlton Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers and Leyton Orient are battling it out in the play-offs.

Despite the struggles of the Yorkshire sides, fans continued to turn up and show support on a weekly basis. But how do these clubs compare to rivals when it comes to average attendance?

Following the end of the regular League One season, here is the division’s average home attendance table courtesy of Football Web Pages.

A look at the average attendances of every League One club across the regular 2024/25 season.

1. League One attendance table

A look at the average attendances of every League One club across the regular 2024/25 season. Photo: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Average attendance: 3,254

2. 24. Burton Albion

Average attendance: 3,254 Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Average attendance: 4,005

3. 23. Stevenage

Average attendance: 4,005 Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Average attendance: 4,393

4. 22. Crawley Town

Average attendance: 4,393 Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

