All three of the division’s Yorkshire sides were tipped for promotion tilts in pre-season, only for all three to struggle and end up parting ways with their respective managers.

Birmingham City and Wrexham took the top two spots, while Stockport County, Charlton Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers and Leyton Orient are battling it out in the play-offs.

Despite the struggles of the Yorkshire sides, fans continued to turn up and show support on a weekly basis. But how do these clubs compare to rivals when it comes to average attendance?

Following the end of the regular League One season, here is the division’s average home attendance table courtesy of Football Web Pages.