Barnsley's League One game at home to Northampton Town has been postponed because of international call-ups.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game was due to be played on November 15, but a new date will now have to be found.

Huddersfield's League One match at Cardiff City that day has already been postponed, and Rotherham United's trip to Luton Town is likely to go the same way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds already have two games in hand on six of the teams above them after the postponements of matches against Stevenage (away) and Cardiff City (home). The Cardiff game has been moved to January 27, but the Stevenage match is still to be rearranged.

Barnsley will also hope they have to rearrange their game at home to Wycombe Wanderers, which is due to be played on January 10 – FA Cup third round weekend. They have been drawn away to Peterborough United in round two.

Sides in the Premier League and Championship automatically sit out the designated international weeks, whilst clubs lower down the pyramid can request a postponement if they have three or more call-ups, including at under-21 level.