Conor Hourihane, who started the season as a registered player at Oakwell, is currently at the helm as caretaker boss on a deal running until the end of the season.

He stepped in to replace Darrell Clarke, who was axed as the Reds struggled to keep up with rivals in the League One promotion picture.

Barnsley’s sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: "Darrell is someone I respect and have enjoyed working with and I’d like to thank him for his efforts this season.

"Whilst a list of replacements has been identified, we will take some time to ensure the next appointment is the right one with a focus on playing identity, returning to high pressing and attacking football.

"We believe that Conor can help to create enough bounce to keep us fighting for the top six until the end of the season. We will also be working in parallel to have a new head coach in place over the summer.”

Here is a fresh look at the frontrunners to be Barnsley’s next permanent head coach, courtesy of Gambling.com.