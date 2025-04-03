Barnsley FC next manager: Ex-Leeds United, Swansea City and Blackpool men emerge among frontrunners

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 16:45 BST
Figures familiar with fans of Leeds United, Swansea City and Blackpool are among the frontrunners to become Barnsley’s next permanent head coach.

Conor Hourihane, who started the season as a registered player at Oakwell, is currently at the helm as caretaker boss on a deal running until the end of the season.

He stepped in to replace Darrell Clarke, who was axed as the Reds struggled to keep up with rivals in the League One promotion picture.

Barnsley’s sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: "Darrell is someone I respect and have enjoyed working with and I’d like to thank him for his efforts this season.

"Whilst a list of replacements has been identified, we will take some time to ensure the next appointment is the right one with a focus on playing identity, returning to high pressing and attacking football.

"We believe that Conor can help to create enough bounce to keep us fighting for the top six until the end of the season. We will also be working in parallel to have a new head coach in place over the summer.”

Here is a fresh look at the frontrunners to be Barnsley’s next permanent head coach, courtesy of Gambling.com.

A fresh look at the frontrunners to become Barnsley's next permanent head coach.

1. Frontrunners to be Barnsley's permanent head coach

A fresh look at the frontrunners to become Barnsley's next permanent head coach. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

10/1

2. 11. Rob Edwards

10/1 Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

8/1

3. 10. Rob Elliot

8/1 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

7/1

4. 9. Wayne Rooney

7/1 Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

