As the English league seasons start to get up and run, squads are beginning to take shape for 2025-26.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are yet to pay a transfer fee – as it stands, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday are not allowed – and Middlesbrough still have much to do, but they are at least up and running.

Clubs have until 7pm on September 1 to complete their business. After that, they can only sign free agents until the next transfer window opens in the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite their financial troubles, Hull have been busy adding some familiar faces, and Barnsley were quick to act after losing Marc Roberts to injury on day one of their League One campaign.

FEEL THE BURN: Oli McBurnie has joined Hull City (Image courtesy of Hull City)

With the Owls finally embargo-free for the first time in this window, we can expect more action from them in the coming weeks.

Here is our updated list of the deals done by Yorkshire’s clubs up to this point.

BARNSLEY

In: Patrick Kelly (West Ham United, permanent), Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion, tribunal), Tennai Watson (Charlton Athletic, free), David McGoldrick (Notts County, free), Caylan Vickers (Brighton and Hove Albion, loan), Murphy Cooper (Queen's Park Rangers, loan), Nathanael Ogbeta (Plymouth Argyle, loan).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RIGHT-BACK: Tennai Watson has joined Barnsley (Image courtesy of Barnsley FC)

Out: Kyran Lofthouse (Burton Albion, permanent), Donovan Pines (Grazer AK, free), Josh Benson (Rotherham United, free), Stephen Humphrys (Bradford City, free), Conor McCarthy (Northampton Town, free), Callum West (Connah's Quay Nomads, free), Jean Claude Makiessi and Emmaisa Nzondo (Emley, free), Nathan James (BG Pathum United, free), Andy Dallas (Southend United, loan), Max Watters (Dundee United, loan), Corey O’Keefe (Stockport County, loan), Barry Cotter (Notts County, loan), Sam Cosgrove, Theo Chapman, Josiah Dyer, Adam Hayton, Charlie Heckingbottom, Jonathan Lewis, Aiden Marsh, Hayden Pickard (all released).

BRADFORD CITY

In: Jenson Metcalfe (Everton, permanent), Will Swan (Crawley Town, permanent), Matt Pennington (Blackpool, free), Stephen Humphrys (Barnsley, free), Josh Neufville (Wimbledon, free), Joe Wright (Kilmarnock, free), Ibou Touray (Stockport County, free), Curtis Tilt (Salford City, free), Max Power (Aarhus, free).

Out: Richie Smallwood (Tranmere Rovers, free), Sam Stubbs (Shrewsbury Town, free), Jamie Walker (Grimsby Town, free), Romoney Crichlow (Barnet, free), Callum Johnson (Gateshead, free), Harry Ibbitson (Chorley, one-month loan), Paul Huntington, Vadaine Oliver, Gabriel Wadsworth (all released), Colin Doyle (retired).

SCORING START: Alfie May enjoyed his Huddersfield Town debut (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

DONCASTER ROVERS

In: Sean Grehan (Crystal Palace, permanent), Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town, free), Glenn Middleton (Dundee United, free), Robbie Gotts (Barrow, free), Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers , free), Charlie Crew (Leeds United, loan), Connor O’Riordan (Blackburn Rovers, loan), Damola Ajayi (Tottenham Hotspur, loan), Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Hull City, loan).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out: Jack Degruchy (Stocksbridge Park Steels, free), Joseph Olowu (Stockport, free), Tom Anderson (Shrewsbury, free), Tavonga Kuleya (Belper Town, free), Jack Goodman (Basford United, free), Kasper Williams (Bridlington Town, loan), Sam Straughan-Brown (Peterborough Sports, loan), Bobby Faulkner (Harrogate Town, loan), Richard Wood (retired, now Rotherham United coach).

HARROGATE TOWN

SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED: Harrogate Town's Conor McAleny (Image: Harrogate Town)

In: Conor McAleny (Salford City, free), Shawn McCoulsky and Reece Smith (both Maidenhead United, free), Jack Evans (Halifax Town, free), Mason Bennett (Burton Albion, free), Lewis Cass (Grimsby Town, free), and Tom Bradbury (Cheltenham Town, free), Bobby Faulkner (Doncaster, loan).

Out: Jack Bray (West Brom, permanent), Stephen Dooley (Galway United), Matty Daly (Hartlepool United, free), Dean Cornelius (Ross County, free), Josh March (Crewe Alexandra, free), Matty Foulds (St Johnstone, free), James Daly (Yeovil Town, free), Toby Sims (Greenville Triumph, free), Josh Falkingham (retired).

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

In: Alfie May (Birmingham City, £1.2m), Marcus McGuane (Bristol City, permanent), Jack Whatmough (Preston North End, permanent), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City, free), Ryan Ledson (Preston, free), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City, free), Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town, free), Murray Wallace (MIllwall, free), Joe Low (Wycombe, free), Leo Castledine (Chelsea, loan), Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace, loan), Josh Feeney (Aston Villa, loan).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out: Brodie Spencer (Oxford United, permanent), Sorba Thomas (Stoke, permanent), Loick Ayina (Salford, permanent), Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient, free), Matty Pearson (Doncaster, free), Scott High (Barnet, free), Tom Iorpenda (Notts County, loan), Jonathan Hogg, Josh Ruffels, Ollie Turton, Tom Lees and Danny Ward (all released), Chris Maxwell (retired).

HULL CITY

In: Oli McBurnie (Las Palmas, free), Enis Destan (Trabzonspor, free), Akin Famewo (Sheffield Wednesday, free), Semi Ajayi (West Brom, free), Dillon Phillips (Rotherham, free), Joel Ndala (Manchester City, loan), John Lundstram (Trabzonspor, loan).

Out: Steven Alzate (Atlanta United, permanent), Alfie Jones (Middlesbrough, permanent), Sean McLoughlin (Blackburn, permanent), Marvin Mehlem (Arminia Bielefeld, permanent), Xavier Simons (Bolton Wanderers, permanent), Anthony Racioppi (Sion, permanent), Andy Smith (Gillingham, permanent), Dogukan Sinik (Antalyaspor, free), Brandon Fleming (Derry City, free), Callum Jones (Dundee, free), Joao Pedro (Atletico de San Luis, free), Nordin Amrabat (Wydad Casablanca, free), Harvey Cartwright (Hartlepoo, loan), Mason Burstow (Bolton, loan), Abdulkadir Omur (Antalyaspor, loan), Matty Jacob (Reading, loan), Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Doncaster, loan), Rocco Coyle (Boston, half-season loan).

LEEDS UNITED

In: Anton Stach (Hoffenheim, £17m), Lucas Perri (Lyon, £15.6m), Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United, £15m), Jaka Bijol (Udinese, £15m), Gabriel Gudmundsson (Lille, £10m), Sebastiaan Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha (both Wolfsburg, permanent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out: Rasmus Kristensen (Eintracht Frankfurt, permanent), Junior Firpo (Real Betis, free), Charlie Crew (Doncaster, loan), Max Wober (Werder Bremen, loan), Josuha Guilavogui (released).

MIDDLESBROUGH

In: Callum Brittain (Blackburn, permanent), Abdoulaye Kante (Troyes, permanent), Alfie Jones (Hull, permanent).

Out: Josh Coburn (Millwall, £5m), Anfernee Dijksteel (Kocaelispor, free), Jonny Howson, George Gitau (both released).

ROTHERHAM UNITED

In: Ar'jany Martha (Beerschot, permanent), Denzel Hall (Heerenveen, permanent), Marvin Kaleta (Wolverhampton Wanderers, permanent), Lenny Agbaire (Celtic, permanent), Josh Benson (Barnsley, free), Dru Yearwood (free agent), Kian Spence (Barrow, free), Ted Cann (West Brom, free), Kion Etete (Cardiff City, loan), Dan Gore (Manchester United, loan).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out: Hakeem Odoffin (Luton Town, free), Jonson Clarke-Harris (Pendikspor, free), Cameron Humphreys (Port Vale, free), Andre Green (Panserraikos, free), Dillon Phillips (Hull, free), Alex MacDonald and Jake Hull (all released).

SHEFFIELD UNITED

In: Mihail Polendakov (Septemvri Sofia, permanent), Ehije Ukaki (Botev Plovdiv, permanent), Djibril Soumare (Braga, loan), Louie Barry (Aston Villa, loan), Tyler Bindon (Nottingham Forest, loan).

Out: Anel Ahmedhodzic (Feyenoord, £7m), Kieffer Moore (Wrexham, £2m), Vinicius Souza (Wolfsburg, permanent), Rhian Brewster (Derby County, free), Ivo Grbic (Karagümruk, loan), Billy Blacker (Tranmere Rovers, loan).

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

In: None.

Out: Djeidi Gassama (Rangers, £2.2m), Anthony Musaba (Samsunspor, £800,000), Akin Famewo (Hull City, free), Callum Paterson (Milton Keynes Dons, free), Josh Windass (Wrexham, free), Michael Smith (Preston, free), Mallik Wilks (Pendikspor, free), Michael Ihiekwe (Blackpool, free), Pol Valentin (Preston, free), Stuart Armstrong, Ben Hamer, Ryo Hatsuse and Marvin Johnson (all released).