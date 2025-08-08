Barnsley FC plug important defensive hole as Sheffield United departures continue – this week's done deals update
Sheffield United are yet to pay a transfer fee – as it stands, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday are not allowed – and Middlesbrough still have much to do, but they are at least up and running.
Clubs have until 7pm on September 1 to complete their business. After that, they can only sign free agents until the next transfer window opens in the new year.
Despite their financial troubles, Hull have been busy adding some familiar faces, and Barnsley were quick to act after losing Marc Roberts to injury on day one of their League One campaign.
With the Owls finally embargo-free for the first time in this window, we can expect more action from them in the coming weeks.
Here is our updated list of the deals done by Yorkshire’s clubs up to this point.
BARNSLEY
In: Patrick Kelly (West Ham United, permanent), Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion, tribunal), Tennai Watson (Charlton Athletic, free), David McGoldrick (Notts County, free), Caylan Vickers (Brighton and Hove Albion, loan), Murphy Cooper (Queen's Park Rangers, loan), Nathanael Ogbeta (Plymouth Argyle, loan).
Out: Kyran Lofthouse (Burton Albion, permanent), Donovan Pines (Grazer AK, free), Josh Benson (Rotherham United, free), Stephen Humphrys (Bradford City, free), Conor McCarthy (Northampton Town, free), Callum West (Connah's Quay Nomads, free), Jean Claude Makiessi and Emmaisa Nzondo (Emley, free), Nathan James (BG Pathum United, free), Andy Dallas (Southend United, loan), Max Watters (Dundee United, loan), Corey O’Keefe (Stockport County, loan), Barry Cotter (Notts County, loan), Sam Cosgrove, Theo Chapman, Josiah Dyer, Adam Hayton, Charlie Heckingbottom, Jonathan Lewis, Aiden Marsh, Hayden Pickard (all released).
BRADFORD CITY
In: Jenson Metcalfe (Everton, permanent), Will Swan (Crawley Town, permanent), Matt Pennington (Blackpool, free), Stephen Humphrys (Barnsley, free), Josh Neufville (Wimbledon, free), Joe Wright (Kilmarnock, free), Ibou Touray (Stockport County, free), Curtis Tilt (Salford City, free), Max Power (Aarhus, free).
Out: Richie Smallwood (Tranmere Rovers, free), Sam Stubbs (Shrewsbury Town, free), Jamie Walker (Grimsby Town, free), Romoney Crichlow (Barnet, free), Callum Johnson (Gateshead, free), Harry Ibbitson (Chorley, one-month loan), Paul Huntington, Vadaine Oliver, Gabriel Wadsworth (all released), Colin Doyle (retired).
DONCASTER ROVERS
In: Sean Grehan (Crystal Palace, permanent), Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town, free), Glenn Middleton (Dundee United, free), Robbie Gotts (Barrow, free), Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers , free), Charlie Crew (Leeds United, loan), Connor O’Riordan (Blackburn Rovers, loan), Damola Ajayi (Tottenham Hotspur, loan), Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Hull City, loan).
Out: Jack Degruchy (Stocksbridge Park Steels, free), Joseph Olowu (Stockport, free), Tom Anderson (Shrewsbury, free), Tavonga Kuleya (Belper Town, free), Jack Goodman (Basford United, free), Kasper Williams (Bridlington Town, loan), Sam Straughan-Brown (Peterborough Sports, loan), Bobby Faulkner (Harrogate Town, loan), Richard Wood (retired, now Rotherham United coach).
HARROGATE TOWN
In: Conor McAleny (Salford City, free), Shawn McCoulsky and Reece Smith (both Maidenhead United, free), Jack Evans (Halifax Town, free), Mason Bennett (Burton Albion, free), Lewis Cass (Grimsby Town, free), and Tom Bradbury (Cheltenham Town, free), Bobby Faulkner (Doncaster, loan).
Out: Jack Bray (West Brom, permanent), Stephen Dooley (Galway United), Matty Daly (Hartlepool United, free), Dean Cornelius (Ross County, free), Josh March (Crewe Alexandra, free), Matty Foulds (St Johnstone, free), James Daly (Yeovil Town, free), Toby Sims (Greenville Triumph, free), Josh Falkingham (retired).
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
In: Alfie May (Birmingham City, £1.2m), Marcus McGuane (Bristol City, permanent), Jack Whatmough (Preston North End, permanent), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City, free), Ryan Ledson (Preston, free), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City, free), Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town, free), Murray Wallace (MIllwall, free), Joe Low (Wycombe, free), Leo Castledine (Chelsea, loan), Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace, loan), Josh Feeney (Aston Villa, loan).
Out: Brodie Spencer (Oxford United, permanent), Sorba Thomas (Stoke, permanent), Loick Ayina (Salford, permanent), Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient, free), Matty Pearson (Doncaster, free), Scott High (Barnet, free), Tom Iorpenda (Notts County, loan), Jonathan Hogg, Josh Ruffels, Ollie Turton, Tom Lees and Danny Ward (all released), Chris Maxwell (retired).
HULL CITY
In: Oli McBurnie (Las Palmas, free), Enis Destan (Trabzonspor, free), Akin Famewo (Sheffield Wednesday, free), Semi Ajayi (West Brom, free), Dillon Phillips (Rotherham, free), Joel Ndala (Manchester City, loan), John Lundstram (Trabzonspor, loan).
Out: Steven Alzate (Atlanta United, permanent), Alfie Jones (Middlesbrough, permanent), Sean McLoughlin (Blackburn, permanent), Marvin Mehlem (Arminia Bielefeld, permanent), Xavier Simons (Bolton Wanderers, permanent), Anthony Racioppi (Sion, permanent), Andy Smith (Gillingham, permanent), Dogukan Sinik (Antalyaspor, free), Brandon Fleming (Derry City, free), Callum Jones (Dundee, free), Joao Pedro (Atletico de San Luis, free), Nordin Amrabat (Wydad Casablanca, free), Harvey Cartwright (Hartlepoo, loan), Mason Burstow (Bolton, loan), Abdulkadir Omur (Antalyaspor, loan), Matty Jacob (Reading, loan), Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Doncaster, loan), Rocco Coyle (Boston, half-season loan).
LEEDS UNITED
In: Anton Stach (Hoffenheim, £17m), Lucas Perri (Lyon, £15.6m), Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United, £15m), Jaka Bijol (Udinese, £15m), Gabriel Gudmundsson (Lille, £10m), Sebastiaan Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha (both Wolfsburg, permanent).
Out: Rasmus Kristensen (Eintracht Frankfurt, permanent), Junior Firpo (Real Betis, free), Charlie Crew (Doncaster, loan), Max Wober (Werder Bremen, loan), Josuha Guilavogui (released).
MIDDLESBROUGH
In: Callum Brittain (Blackburn, permanent), Abdoulaye Kante (Troyes, permanent), Alfie Jones (Hull, permanent).
Out: Josh Coburn (Millwall, £5m), Anfernee Dijksteel (Kocaelispor, free), Jonny Howson, George Gitau (both released).
ROTHERHAM UNITED
In: Ar'jany Martha (Beerschot, permanent), Denzel Hall (Heerenveen, permanent), Marvin Kaleta (Wolverhampton Wanderers, permanent), Lenny Agbaire (Celtic, permanent), Josh Benson (Barnsley, free), Dru Yearwood (free agent), Kian Spence (Barrow, free), Ted Cann (West Brom, free), Kion Etete (Cardiff City, loan), Dan Gore (Manchester United, loan).
Out: Hakeem Odoffin (Luton Town, free), Jonson Clarke-Harris (Pendikspor, free), Cameron Humphreys (Port Vale, free), Andre Green (Panserraikos, free), Dillon Phillips (Hull, free), Alex MacDonald and Jake Hull (all released).
SHEFFIELD UNITED
In: Mihail Polendakov (Septemvri Sofia, permanent), Ehije Ukaki (Botev Plovdiv, permanent), Djibril Soumare (Braga, loan), Louie Barry (Aston Villa, loan), Tyler Bindon (Nottingham Forest, loan).
Out: Anel Ahmedhodzic (Feyenoord, £7m), Kieffer Moore (Wrexham, £2m), Vinicius Souza (Wolfsburg, permanent), Rhian Brewster (Derby County, free), Ivo Grbic (Karagümruk, loan), Billy Blacker (Tranmere Rovers, loan).
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
In: None.
Out: Djeidi Gassama (Rangers, £2.2m), Anthony Musaba (Samsunspor, £800,000), Akin Famewo (Hull City, free), Callum Paterson (Milton Keynes Dons, free), Josh Windass (Wrexham, free), Michael Smith (Preston, free), Mallik Wilks (Pendikspor, free), Michael Ihiekwe (Blackpool, free), Pol Valentin (Preston, free), Stuart Armstrong, Ben Hamer, Ryo Hatsuse and Marvin Johnson (all released).
Where stated, transfer fees are estimates based on reports.
