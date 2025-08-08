Henrik Pedersen has called upon Sheffield Wednesday's “inspirational” away fans to unite behind the team at Leicester City on Sunday after the club’s outstanding embargoes were lifted.

The opening Championship game comes on the back of months of acrimony around financial problems which has seen them put under four embargoes.

But after receiving £2.5m in solidarity payments from the Premier League on Friday, the Football League removed the two remaining embargoes for failing to pay their players in July, and debts to rival clubs.

The club are, though, still restricted to only signing players on free transfers and loans without a fee for four transfer windows, a punishment they are appealing.

Discontent with how Dejphon Chansiri runs the club has been a feature for much of his 10-year ownership, but these issues and others have brought it to boiling point.

Chansiri has said he is willing to sell the club as fans wish, but has turned offers down during this financial crisis and such talk in the past has never seemingly been matched by a realistic asking price.

An exasperated Football League said on Wednesday "we are clear that the current owner needs either to fund the club to meet its obligations or make good on his commitment to sell to a well-funded party, for fair market value – ending the current uncertainty and impasse."

Chris Powell, who left in June when the coaching staff’s contracts expired, has become the latest to speak out in strong terms about the terrible way the club is being run.

PROESTS: Sheffield Wednesday supporters call for owner Dejphon Chansiri to sell up in February 2024 (Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Ex-player Clinton Morrison has called the situation “embarrassing”.

Supporters are keen to do what they can to push the Thai businessman out, and the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust has called on the 3,287 who have sold out Leicester's away end not to take their seats until five minutes after kick off to leave "a visibly empty away end" for the Sky Sports cameras, containing only a protest banner. There are also plans to fly a plane over the ground trailing its own banner.

Pedersen, who signed a new contract in July and has since gone from assistant manager to manager, has called on supporters to get behind the team once the game starts.

"I understand the protests but when the ref whistles on Sunday I hope we all can stay together to make the best possible performance for Sheffield Wednesday," he said.

RALLYING CRY: Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen (Image: Steve Ellis)

"We have fantastic fans and our away fans are crazy. They are a big inspiration.

"The intensity they have through 95 minutes, we need that on the pitch. Their positivity in difficult phases in a game, we need that on the pitch. The togetherness they have, we need that on the pitch.

"So I really hope that together we can produce a top performance because we need a top performance.

"It will be a difficult day but why should we not surprise (people) and do something good?

UNDER FIRE: Sheffield Wednesday chairman/owner Dejphon Chansiri (Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

"I have some players who are really hungry, we have some fantastic fans so let's have a really good Sunday together where we do all that we can to use the potential we have right now at Sheffield Wednesday."

Leicester have had problems too this summer. Free agent goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has been their only signing and delaying Ruud van Nistelrooy’s sacking until late June – to be replaced by Marti Cifuentes – was thought to be financially motivated.

Like the Owls, there is an expectation they will be docked points this season.

Nevertheless, they were a Premier League side last term – albeit not a very good one – and Pedersen expects a tough challenge for his threadbare squad.

"I was in Leicester to watch them (beat Fiorentina) on Sunday and it was a really strong opponent but my players will do all they can to produce a top performance for the club, for the team, for the fans, for themselves, for everyone," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to Sunday afternoon, to stand on the sideline and be the best manager for them, the best mirror for them and to support them.

"There will be difficult phases but the boys are quite good now in difficult phases and getting the best out of it."

With Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama sold cheaply to pay June’s overdue wages, the fear is prize asset Pierce Charles could be next.