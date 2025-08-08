Chris Powell has called on authorities to start “banging heads” to protect clubs amid the ongoing crisis at Sheffield Wednesday.

The vastly experienced Powell is among those to have left S6 as part of a mass exodus, vacating his post as an assistant to Danny Rohl.

He proved a popular figure at Hillsborough and his departure was yet another in a long line of blows for the long-suffering Wednesday supporters.

Issues relating to the payment of staff and players have blighted Wednesday’s summer and Powell has called for action to be taken to prevent repeats elsewhere.

Chris Powell joined Sheffield Wednesday in 2023 following spells with England and Tottenham Hotspur. | Adrian Dennis - Pool/Getty Images

Danny Rohl calls for regulator action

Speaking on The Sports Agents podcast, he said: “People come in, they flash the cash, they pass their test. I know that the test has changed somewhat in the last 10 years.

“There's now a regulator, but they really need to start banging heads now. It could quite easily be another Championship, League One, League Two club in six months’ time.”

Scrutiny on the assessments prospective owners are subjected to has intensified of late, mostly due to the situations at crisis clubs Wednesday and Morecambe.

Powell has described the Owls as “the most functional dysfunctional” club he has been at and taken aim at the lack of communication.

‘Functional dysfunctional’

He said: “I've said it to many people, that it's the most functional dysfunctional football club I've ever been at.

“Particularly the last few months, from maybe about March, when that was the first time players and staff hadn't been paid, you just felt a little bit uneasy with what the future might entail. But we carried on.

“We bought in a consultant for head of recruitment, a really, really good guy who helped out Danny and the coaching staff really well. But there's no board of directors. So, the club is run by the owner, [Dejphon] Chansiri, and there's a consultant who's sort of his link and club secretary. That's it.

“There's no one to ring. There's no one to speak to. Now, it all falls on the shoulders of maybe the club secretary, and that's very difficult for her.

“I mean, basically, people will get an email saying ‘we know times are hard, it's very difficult, we're trying to resolve the situation’. But that’s it.”

Chris Powell assisted Danny Rohl during his Sheffield Wednesday reign. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Chris Powell on the future of Sheffield Wednesday

There have been fears for the future of Wednesday, a historic club with a proud 157-year history. Powell, however, does not believe the Owls will cease to exit.

He said: “I am [fearful], but I truly believe it won't get to that stage. I believe a club of their stature will be able to attract some sort of investment. I'm led to believe there has been some people trying to acquire the club.

“I believe the EFL have made a statement recently; they've made contact with advisors of Chansiri to almost force a sale through, à la Reading, in that sort of style.”