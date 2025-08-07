Doncaster Rovers 'enquire' about signing ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United winger
The left-sided winger, who can also operate as a left-back or wing-back, recently saw his four-year association with Wednesday come to an end.
He had made 169 appearances for the Owls, registering 10 goals and 30 assists, but had extreme ups and downs in S6.
Johnson had helped the club escape League One but found himself frozen out when Xisco Munoz succeeded Darren Moore.
The appointment of Danny Rohl gave the 34-year-old a path back into the fold and he took the opportunity to become a regular again.
Doncaster Rovers linked with Marvin Johnson
According to SportsBoom, Doncaster have enquired about keeping Johnson in South Yorkshire with a one-year deal.
He is also said to have attracted interest from Exeter City, with his free agent status making him an appealing, low-cost option.
Johnson would add a wealth of experience to the Doncaster squad and is particularly renowned for his deliveries from the flank.
Marvin Johnson’s career trajectory
Johnson was no stranger to Yorkshire before his move to Hillsborough, having previously represented Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.
He cut his teeth in non-league football and it was his spells with Motherwell and Oxford United that established him in the professional game.
The 34-year-old may no longer be in his prime years but arguably has a lot more to give at EFL level.
Summer business at Doncaster Rovers
Doncaster kicked off their League One campaign at the weekend with a 1-0 win over Exeter.
Nine new signings have been made at the Eco-Power Stadium, with midfielder Charlie Crew the latest having made a loan switch from Leeds United.
Among the others to have joined are goalkeeper Thimothée Lo-Tutala, midfielder Robbie Gotts and forward Brandon Hanlan.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.