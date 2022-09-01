Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old, who is keen to leave the Reds and return to the Championship, has been linked with a number of second-tier clubs ahead of the deadline including Sheffield United, Stoke City, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers.

Greek outfit Olympiakos and Turkish giants Beskitas, managed by ex-Reds head coach Valerien Ismael, were linked with the Hungary international earlier this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millwall now face a race against time to land Styles before the deadline.

Michal Helik, front right, is wanted by Huddersfield, and Callum Styles, background, by Blackburn and Stoke (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

On the incoming front, Burnley midfielder Adam Phillips has been linked with a move to Oakwell and is a target.

Speaking on Thursday morning, head coach Michael Duff said: “He’s a good player, I know him from Burnley and he did well at Morecambe. But if I went through every name we’ve looked at, we’d be sat here until the next window.”

Defender Michal Helik is set to complete a move to Huddersfield Town before the deadline.

The future of the Polish centre-back, who is keen to leave Oakwell to boost his World Cup chances with his national team, has been up in the air all summer.

Michal Helik rises for a high ball.(Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Town, chasing new central defensive options with Matty Pearson out injured, have been in talks with Barnsley about Helik and the discussions are now thought to be at an advanced stage regarding the financial structure of the deal.

Helik has not featured this season due to a thigh niggle, but it will not impact on his chances of a move across the Pennines to Huddersfield, who have already brought in two signings on deadline day.

Speaking recently, Reds head coach Michael Duff said: “I wouldn’t have thought so. It’s just a little niggle. If anyone wants to buy a good player, which he is, it won’t affect it one way or the other. Whether it happens or not I don’t know.”