Barnsley FC v Blackpool: Darrell Clarke makes pledge regarding Reds academy talents plus his message to Josh Benson
In the here and now, given the Reds’ availability crisis ahead of today's game, the likes of Connor Barratt and Bayley McCann have also entered Darrell Clarke’s immediate thoughts in fairness.
Barratt has made two substitute appearances in the past week, while McCann and Jonathan Bland were recently recalled from loan stints in Conference North.
On the potential for the run-in to be big for some of his homegrown players – who could play their way into his longer-term thoughts in the process - Clarke said: "Definitely. Connor Barratt came on the other day and I see Bayley McCann getting minutes and he has been on loan at Peterborough Sports and him and Jonathan Bland have done very well there.
"I see those two getting opportunities and minutes before the end of the season.
"That's going to get some questions answered for me about the young lads, isn't it.
“Our supporters want to see players coming through the system and playing in the team, so that will be a great opportunity for our fans to get behind those players as well.
"No doubt they will be used before the end of the season, that's for sure."
Regardless of what happens to the Reds’ top-six pitch, the final two months of another troubled campaign also represents a chance for injury-hit schemer Josh Benson to also salvage something, if all goes well.
On Benson, out of contact this summer, Clarke added: "That's his aim. I have had conversations with Josh.
"I feel for the lad, we all know his injury record over the past three or four seasons.
"He has nowhere near been available enough on the pitch. He has been consistently training over recent weeks, which is a positive, which I haven’t had since I have been here. He has been coming on in a couple of games as well. He will be trying to have, personally, the strongest end to the season he can possibly have and staying injury-free will be vital."