Barnsley FC v Blackpool: Darrell Clarke makes pledge regarding Reds academy talents plus his message to Josh Benson

SHOULD Barnsley's realistic hopes of finishing in the play-off places end in the coming weeks, then opportunity is likely to knock for some of their leading lights from the academy before May.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the here and now, given the Reds’ availability crisis ahead of today's game, the likes of Connor Barratt and Bayley McCann have also entered Darrell Clarke’s immediate thoughts in fairness.

Barratt has made two substitute appearances in the past week, while McCann and Jonathan Bland were recently recalled from loan stints in Conference North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the potential for the run-in to be big for some of his homegrown players – who could play their way into his longer-term thoughts in the process - Clarke said: "Definitely. Connor Barratt came on the other day and I see Bayley McCann getting minutes and he has been on loan at Peterborough Sports and him and Jonathan Bland have done very well there.

Barnsley's Connor Barratt in action against Lincoln City last weekend. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"I see those two getting opportunities and minutes before the end of the season.

"That's going to get some questions answered for me about the young lads, isn't it.

“Our supporters want to see players coming through the system and playing in the team, so that will be a great opportunity for our fans to get behind those players as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No doubt they will be used before the end of the season, that's for sure."

Josh Benson. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Regardless of what happens to the Reds’ top-six pitch, the final two months of another troubled campaign also represents a chance for injury-hit schemer Josh Benson to also salvage something, if all goes well.

On Benson, out of contact this summer, Clarke added: "That's his aim. I have had conversations with Josh.

"I feel for the lad, we all know his injury record over the past three or four seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad