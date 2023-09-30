Barnsley FC v Blackpool: Why the ten-game marker in League One carries extra significance for Reds

All Sections
THE ten-game marker in the 2023-24 season has the potential for more than numerical significance for Barnsley this afternoon.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 30th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

The Reds find themselves nicely positioned in the top six of League One and have dispelled fears of a hangover in the wake of the summer exit of Michael Duff and the key quintet of Mads Andersen, Liam Kitching, Bobby Thomas, Harry Isted and James Norwood.With justification, head coach Neill Collins can be satisfied with several elements of his side's encouraging start to the campaign.

Equally, he is wise to the notion that the Oakwell outfit have come up short in three home examinations against sides who most observers suspect will be pushing at the right end of the table in the spring in Portsmouth, Peterborough and Oxford.

Barnsley host another expected contender in Blackpool today, with the Seasiders coming into the game on the back of a Jordan Rhodes-inspired 4-1 home victory over Reading.

Making his point: Neill Collins lets his players know what he feels after a shock to they system in the first half against Peterborough earlier this season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.Making his point: Neill Collins lets his players know what he feels after a shock to they system in the first half against Peterborough earlier this season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.
Should the Reds prevail against the visitors, three points will be as psychologically important as any so far this campaign.

Collins said: "We've won a couple at home in terms of beating Burton and Port Vale. We want to be able to beat what people maybe call so-called bigger teams, although Port Vale are in the top six.

"But there's definitely been lessons to be learnt at home against some of the better opposition.

"But as a team where we are at, we have still got a lot of things to improve.

"We still have new players in the team and Kacper (Lopata) is out this weekend and that means a change in there. We have to continue to work to improve, but recognise we are going to have these 'bumps in the road' as well.

"Blackpool are very good and someone to be wary of coming down from the Championship."

Rhodes moved across the Pennines from Huddersfield Town ahead of the summer window deadline and announced himself by way of a hat-trick last weekend for Pool, with his presence posing a particular threat to the Reds' defence, which remains a work in progress.

On Rhodes, a former member of Barnsley's academy whose father Andy played in goal for the Reds in the mid-Eighties, said: "We need the whole team to defend well to restrict his opportunities.

"But there will be times when our defenders will need to be very aware of Jordan. Many have in the past, but have found it tough."

