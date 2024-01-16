Barnsley FC v Carlisle United: Neill Collins on the approach that can help Jack Shepherd to learn

With Jamie McCart available again, centre-back Jack Shepherd could lose his Barnsley place against Carlisle United.

Shepherd's performance in Saturday's 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers – his home league debut – means manager Neill Collins does not have to rush McCart back, but he knows from experience dipping in and out will be no bad thing for the 22-year-old.

This is Shepherd's first season as a professional having started with Penistone Church, Athersley Recreation and Pontefract Collieries.

Collins points to his jump 20 years ago from Scottish Division Two Dumbarton to Sunderland, who won that season’s Championship.

"Quite similar to Jack I got in the team, felt I did well, played a couple of games where the team did well, but Mick McCarthy brought me back out because experienced players were fit and I respected it," says Collins, also a centre-back.

"I was quite aware had I played regularly I would have started to struggle because the consistency would have been tough.

"I'm not necessarily saying Jack would struggle but I think it's good for his development to come in, concentrate on playing two or three games, then come back out and continue to build in training.

"The big thing in football is you get judged every day on the training pitch and you can't bluff other players but you can quickly earn their respect and Jack's done that. It's the same with Mael (de Gevigney), coming from France.

KEEN LEARNER: Barnsley's Jack Shepherd (right)

"I went on trial to Scottish clubs and when I went to Dumbarton I think the train of thought was, 'No one else has signed him, there must be something not quite right,' but Mick McCarthy watched me and thought, 'That will do for me.'"

Collins’ career later took in Sheffield United and Leeds United amongst others.

It makes him a great person for Shepherd to learn from, and fortunately he is a very keen student.

"Every player can learn, especially where I've come from," he says. "I have a lot to learn and especially as a centre-half you always want experience so I'll always go asking questions. Everyone's got stuff to improve on.

"Asking questions, getting the answers, it's only going to make you better.

"I go through clips with him (Collins) and he's always helping me. After every training session whenever he can he'll get the centre-halves together and say, 'Let's do this, we can improve on that,' or walking back from training he's grabbing you saying, 'I think you could have done this on Saturday'.”

It is why he sees USA international Donovan Pines' signing as an opportunity, not a threat. Having not played since November, Pines will not feature against the Cumbrians.

"He seems like a lively character with good banter," says Shepherd.

"Anyone that plays my position I always like to learn off, even when I'm sat watching."

"We'll pick what we think is the best team to win but also make sure that we have these guys fit for a long time to come," says Collins.

"Equally we want everyone fit and available as soon as possible."

Carlisle have spent significant money this month, not least on Luke Armstrong from Harrogate Town and Harry Lewis from Bradford City.

"Paul Simpson (their manager)'s very consistent, he's got his team working very hard pressing and being aggressive, he's got good principles in there," says Collins.