Barnsley midfielder completes loan exit along with Sunderland pair

Latest news on the transfer front involving Barnsley emerges

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 24th Mar 2023, 09:12 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 09:23 GMT

Barnsley midfielder Harrison Nejman has joined Guiseley on loan until the end of the season. The youngster has been given the green light to sign for the Northern Premier League side to get some experience under his belt.

Sunderland duo Adam Richardson and defender Ethan Kachosa have also made the temporary switch to Nethermoor Park until the summer. The Lions are currently 9th in the table and are nine points off the play-offs.

Nejman, 19, has been on the books at Barnsley for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the Yorkshire club. He has been a regular at various youth levels over recent years.

The youngster signed as a first-team scholar back in 2020 and made his debut in September last year. He came on as a substitute for Adam Phillips in a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Newcastle United U21s and has since played once more in that competition this term against fellow League One side Port Vale.

Nejman will now be looking to boost his development at Guiseley and will give the more competition and depth in the middle of the park. He is in line to make his debut this weekend against Belper Town at home.

