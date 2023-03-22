News you can trust since 1754
Barnsley transfers: Duff’s new-look starting XI if the transfer rumours are true - gallery

A look at how Barnsley could line up next season based on transfer rumours and speculation

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:03 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 15:00 GMT

Barnsley are aiming for promotion to the Championship and are currently sat in the League One play-off positions. The Tykes were relegated from the second tier last season and turned to Michael Duff as the man to lead their charge to an immediate return.

The former Cheltenham Town boss has done an impressive job at Oakwell so far and is becoming a popular figure with the South Yorkshire club. Barnsley have been linked with a few players over the course of this season and here is a look at how they could line up next term based on recent transfer rumours...

It remains to be seen whether he will return to Barnsley this summer.

1. GK: Harry Isted, Luton Town

It remains to be seen whether he will return to Barnsley this summer.

He has been in great form for the Tykes this term.

2. Jordan Williams

He has been in great form for the Tykes this term.

The 22-year-old has been a hit on loan but his chances of regular football at parent club Burnley are slim if they go up.

3. Bobby Thomas, Burnley

The 22-year-old has been a hit on loan but his chances of regular football at parent club Burnley are slim if they go up.

Michael Duff will be hoping that he stays put this summer.

4. Mads Andersen

Michael Duff will be hoping that he stays put this summer.

