Barnsley are aiming for promotion to the Championship and are currently sat in the League One play-off positions. The Tykes were relegated from the second tier last season and turned to Michael Duff as the man to lead their charge to an immediate return.

The former Cheltenham Town boss has done an impressive job at Oakwell so far and is becoming a popular figure with the South Yorkshire club. Barnsley have been linked with a few players over the course of this season and here is a look at how they could line up next term based on recent transfer rumours...