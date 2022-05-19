Former Burnley player could become Barnsley’s next manager target.

Neither Hull City or Barnsley had a Championship season they would wish to remember. Hull finished in 19th place, safe from relegation but far from from any hopes of promotion while Barnsley will see themselves play in League One next season.

The Reds went from competing in the Championship play-off qualifiers last year and have now dropped an entire league.

Hull on the other hand, will take some much needed time away from the pitch to refocus ahead of their training camp on Spain’s Costa del Sol later in June.

City had hoped to use either Turkey or Portugal for their training destination, but have opted for the popular pre-season base of Marbella to train.

Head coach Shota Arveladze will hope that this week at the Marbella Football Center can prepare his squad well for what he will intend to be a Championship campaign to remember, and one that will see his side further up the league.

Take a look at the latest news from the Championship, including Hull City and Barnsley, as well as their fellow second-tier competitors.

1. Ecuadorian Winger will not join the Premier League Reports had recently come in suggesting that Gonzalo Plata would be joining Fulham. However, Marco Silva has since spoken out claiming this was never a request he asked for and the Portuguese newspaper A Bola adds that Fulham do not see the Sporting winger ‘as a player who could feature’. (Sport Witness) Photo Sales

2. Fulham make £17m loss as midfielder leaves The Cameroon International Andre Anguissa is set to stay at Napoli after an impressive season on loan from Fulham. It is thought that Aurelio De Laurentiis will pay around £12.5m for the midfielder. (DailyMail) Photo Sales

3. Blackburn Rovers transfer target could favour Portsmouth switch Rovers have been eyeing up Notts County striker Kyle Wootton, who has scored 21 goals this season, but it would appear that Wootton is more in favour of a transfer to Portsmouth and has been a long-term prospect for Pompey boss Danny Cowley (The News) Photo Sales

4. Bournemouth's £5m star reflects on career low recovery The Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore has had a challenging pathway in his career, which have included multiple spells in non-league sides and a six month stint in Norway. As he reflects on his journey, Moore said: “I’ll be honest. I always had a deep lying (feeling), something was burning inside me, saying that I was always going to make it.” (Daily Echo) Photo Sales