Malatyaspor goal-machine attracts interest from Hull City

Hull City ended their 2021/22 Championship season in a disappointing 19th position. They are saved from relegation but have much work to do ahead next year’s football calendar.

Their last five matches highlight the varied time the Tigers have endured this season with two wins, two defeats and a final draaw against Nottingham Forest.

Their 5-0 loss to Bristol City preceded this and Shota Arveladze will have much work to do this summer as he hopes to bring the Tigers back up from the bottom of the League.

City have recently agreed a deal to sign the Malian international Adama Traore who was previously with Hatayspor in Turkey.

The 26-year-old made 17 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig this season, helping his side to finish in 13th place, as well as playing in Mali’s four Africa Cup of Nations matches earlier this year.

As Hull look to increase their recruitment even further, take a look at the transfers news from the Championship, including Hull City and their second-tier rivals.

1. Sheffield United could lose starlet to Premier League side Daniel Jebbison has remained on the minds of Everton since Sheffield were last in the Premier League and the Toffees appear keen to snap up the talented forward as soon as possible. (Football League World)

2. Barnsley hope to secure rising Premier League youngster The Leicester City forward Jack Butterfill will be out of contract at the end of this season and Barnsley are hopeful of securing the 18-year-old's signature as soon as they are able. Barnsley look well placed to make the deal with Butterfill who has eight goals in 16 appearances. (InsideFutbol)

3. Peterborough United could secure hefty transfer budget boost Peterborough United are said to be holding out for a whopping £10m for key midfielder Jack Taylor. The club's director of football, Barry Fry, has claimed it would take a bid of at least that figure to consider selling, and that it "isn't going to happen. (Peterborough Telegraph)

4. Ex-Blackpool boss could join their Championship rivals Ex-Blackpool and Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton is among the favourites to become the new QPR manager. However, Liam Manning still looks to be the front-runner for the job. (SkyBet)