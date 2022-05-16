The Tigers have already started making plans for the new season.

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze facing a number of key decisions as preparations for his first summer transfer window get underway.

The former Georgian international striker has several players approaching the final weeks of their current deals at the club and calls on their futures will be prioritised.

Arveladze has already added one new face to his first-team ranks with Tigers legend Andy Dawson stepping up from his role as Lead Professional Development Phase Coach with the club’s Under-23s to work as the first-team coach.

There is no doubt the Tigers boss will want to put his own print on his squad during the summer and he has been linked with several new signings in the press in recent weeks.

One recurring name has cropped up once again over the last 24 hours - and it seems the Tigers are not the only club interested in securing his services.

The Post takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Tigers and their Championship rivals.

1. Baggies defender ends speculation with new deal West Bromwich Albion defender Semi Ajayi has ended speculation over his future by penning a contract extension keeping him at the Hawthorns until the summer of 2025 (BBC Sport) Photo: PA Photo Sales

2. Sky Blues striker in demand Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres has admitted there is “a lot of interest” from clubs wanting to sign him this summer (Coventry Live) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Premier League interest in Forest defender Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall is attracting interest from East Midlands rivals Leicester City (The Sun) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Championship rivals eye Blackburn Rovers captain Blackburn Rovers captain Darragh Lenihan is being eyed by Championship rivals Middlesbrough and West Brom as he approaches the final weeks of his contract (Lancashire Live) Photo: Nigel Roddis Photo Sales