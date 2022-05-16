Hull City manager Shota Arveladze facing a number of key decisions as preparations for his first summer transfer window get underway.
The former Georgian international striker has several players approaching the final weeks of their current deals at the club and calls on their futures will be prioritised.
Arveladze has already added one new face to his first-team ranks with Tigers legend Andy Dawson stepping up from his role as Lead Professional Development Phase Coach with the club’s Under-23s to work as the first-team coach.
There is no doubt the Tigers boss will want to put his own print on his squad during the summer and he has been linked with several new signings in the press in recent weeks.
One recurring name has cropped up once again over the last 24 hours - and it seems the Tigers are not the only club interested in securing his services.
The Post takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Tigers and their Championship rivals.