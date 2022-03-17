Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Barnsley will travel to Bramall Lane this weekend off the back of a brilliant win over Bristol City midweek.

The Tykes have now suffered only one defeat in six matches and will be confident of causing an upset against promotion-chasing Sheffield United.

The Blades currently sit nineth in the Championship, only one point off the top six.

A win for Barnsley could see them move out of the bottom three - with it looking increasingly likely that it will be between themselves and Reading as to who finishes in the relegation zone alongside Derby County and Peterborough United.

The Royals face a tough test against Blackburn Rovers this weekend, before Barnsley host them in a huge six pointer in the following match.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Terriers & Boro targeting EFL prospect Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough are among a number of teams eyeing a move for Accrington Stanley attacker Leslie Adekoya. Norwich City and Brighton are also keen on the 17-year-old, who was named on the bench vs Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend. (The 72) Photo Sales

2. Fulham aiming for double Liverpool swoop Fulham are interested in signing Liverpool defenders Joe Gomez and Neco Williams in the summer. The latter is currently enjoying a successful loan spell at Craven Cottage. (The Express) Photo Sales

3. West Brom keen on deals for Magpies duo West Brom boss Steve Bruce is hopeful on reuniting with Newcastle United pair, Dwight Gayle and Sean Longstaff. The latter could leave St. James' Park on a free this summer, while Gayle has struggled for game time with the Magpies. (The Mirror) Photo Sales

4. Ryan Lowe makes admission over loan star Ryan Lowe has admitted he plans to hold talks with Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers over the future of Daniel Iversen. The goalkeeper has been brilliant for Preston North End this season and the club are keen to bring him in on a permanent deal in the summer. (Lancs Live) Photo Sales