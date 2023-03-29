Michael Duff has brought the feel-good factor back to Oakwell as Barnsley look to gain an immediate promotion from League One. The Tykes were relegated from the Championship last season but are currently sat in 4th place in the table.

They are in decent form at the moment and had to let go of a host of first-team players last summer such as striking pair Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow and key full-back Callum Brittain. Here is a look at how all the individuals who have left Barnsley over the course of the past nine months or so have been getting on...