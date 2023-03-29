All Sections
How the 15 players who have left Barnsley this season have fared at Luton Town, Blackburn Rovers, Bolton Wanderers and Doncaster Rovers - gallery

A look at all the departed Barnsley players have got on with their new clubs over recent times

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:14 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 12:00 BST

Michael Duff has brought the feel-good factor back to Oakwell as Barnsley look to gain an immediate promotion from League One. The Tykes were relegated from the Championship last season but are currently sat in 4th place in the table.

They are in decent form at the moment and had to let go of a host of first-team players last summer such as striking pair Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow and key full-back Callum Brittain. Here is a look at how all the individuals who have left Barnsley over the course of the past nine months or so have been getting on...

The striker has been a hit with the Hatters and has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season to date.

1. Carlton Morris, Luton Town

The striker has been a hit with the Hatters and has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season to date.

He has played 18 league games since moving to Turkey.

2. Romal Palmer, Goztepe

He has played 18 league games since moving to Turkey.

He is now back in his native Finland after his spell in England.

3. Aapo Halme, HJK

He is now back in his native Finland after his spell in England.

The striker scored 11 goals for Burton Albion which earned him a winter move to Bolton.

4. Victor Adeboyejo, Bolton Wanderers via Burton Albion

The striker scored 11 goals for Burton Albion which earned him a winter move to Bolton.

