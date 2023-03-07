Barnsley are eyeing promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking this term. The Tykes are currently 6th in the League One table.
They have a host of players who are out of contract this summer. Here is a look at them...
Luke Thomas
Barnsley signed him from Derby County back in 2019 and he has since had loan spells away at Ipswich Town and Bristol Rovers. His deal at Oakwell expires at the end of June.
Clarke Oduor
The 23-year-old has spent time away on loan at Hartlepool United this term in League Two. He rose up through the ranks at Leeds United as a youngster.
Aiden Marsh
He penned a deal back in 2020 that is due to run out soon. The youngster has made four league appearances for the Tykes so far in this campaign.
Joe Ackroyd
The midfielder is currently out on loan at Buxton. He was given the green light to link up with the National League North outfit to get some more experience under his belt.
James Norwood (one-year option)
Barnsley landed him last year to give them another option up front. The former Tranmere Rovers and Ipswich Town striker has seven league goals for the Yorkshire club.
Jordan Helliwell
The defender, who is 21, has been with the Tykes for his whole career to date. He has been loaned out to Stalybridge Celtic, Esbjerg fB and Boston United over recent years.
Jasper Moon
Burton Albion swooped to sign him on a temporary basis earlier this winter. He is due to return to his parent club at the end of the season but is facing an uncertain future.