A look at players who are out of contract at Barnsley at the end of this season as Michael Duff has some decisions to make

Barnsley are eyeing promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking this term. The Tykes are currently 6th in the League One table.

They have a host of players who are out of contract this summer. Here is a look at them...

Luke Thomas

Barnsley signed him from Derby County back in 2019 and he has since had loan spells away at Ipswich Town and Bristol Rovers. His deal at Oakwell expires at the end of June.

Winger Luke Thomas in action for Barnsley

Clarke Oduor

The 23-year-old has spent time away on loan at Hartlepool United this term in League Two. He rose up through the ranks at Leeds United as a youngster.

Aiden Marsh

He penned a deal back in 2020 that is due to run out soon. The youngster has made four league appearances for the Tykes so far in this campaign.

Joe Ackroyd

The midfielder is currently out on loan at Buxton. He was given the green light to link up with the National League North outfit to get some more experience under his belt.

James Norwood (one-year option)

Barnsley landed him last year to give them another option up front. The former Tranmere Rovers and Ipswich Town striker has seven league goals for the Yorkshire club.

FA Cup Second Round. Barnsley v Crewe. Barnsley's James Norwood takes on Crewe's Billy Sass-Davies. 26th November 2022. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Jordan Helliwell

The defender, who is 21, has been with the Tykes for his whole career to date. He has been loaned out to Stalybridge Celtic, Esbjerg fB and Boston United over recent years.

Jasper Moon