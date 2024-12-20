Donovan Pines' first year in English football has been one of "patience and growth" rather than spectacular success but Barnsley's American centre-back says it has been a challenge for his body to adapt as much as anything else.

This time last year, Pines was a Barnsley player in waiting, having agreed a move from DC United following the end of the Major League Soccer (MLS) season, but unable to play until the transfer window opened on January 1.

Even then he was made to wait as he adapted to a different level of football, his progress slowed by thigh surgery.

This season has had its disruptions too – notably a concussion and a red card – but competition for places has also been a factor in limiting him to 11 League One starts in 2024. Having kicked off the last two, he is hoping to extend that to 14, starting with Leyton Orient's visit on Saturday for Barnsley's final home match this year.

Despite its difficulties, it is a year Pines looks back on with fondness for how he has improved as a footballer once his body allowed him to.

"I think it was a big year of patience and growth personally, just doing the right things and learning what works for me personally, what I have to consistently do to be successful, stay healthy and just do the best things possible," he says.

"I've worked a lot over here by myself, leaving my family. I'm doing my best to grow my game and hopefully I've made my parents, my family and the people rooting for me at home, proud."

Asked what has surprised him most about English football he replies: "It's probably the intensity. That's what I was really shocked by, the aggressiveness of people. I had to make sure my body was ready.

"Coming here and observing people on and off the field I'm learning a lot every day, it's really good.

"With the rigorous season here playing Saturday, Tuesday, it's a different ball game in MLS usually playing Saturday, Saturday or maybe Saturday, Wednesday with a little bit more time for recovery.

"It's just getting used to the load, the intensity and the physicality of the game over here.

"But it's been really cool adjusting and I'm immensely smarter with my game, my body and my attributes."

It is that last comment which makes the 26-year-old pleased he made a good decision leaving his homeland 12 months ago.

"I'm a lot smarter in a lot of scenarios – how I'm playing, how to play certain teams and overall just my understanding of the game," he explains. "I'm learning a lot about the English game, trying to incorporate what I've learnt over here to the best of my ability and see where it takes me."

Coach Darrell Clarke picks from the same squad of players for Saturday's game, which could mean more frustration for Matty Craig.

