Change may be afoot at Oakwell, but some things are staying the same.

Barnsley’s confidence visibly grew last season under the tutelage of Michael Duff, who led the Reds to the League One play-off final. Heartbreak ensued and he has since sought pastures new, but the squad he helped mould remains close-knit according to defender Jordan Williams.

Speaking after the 7-0 thrashing of Port Vale, Williams said: “We’re a close-knit group, we’ve grown. It was a bit of a broken team last year at the start but as the year went on, we progressed, and I think we’ve built on that again throughout pre-season.”

There have been some personnel changes, with senior figures including Mads Andersen and James Norwood having moved on during the summer. However, there have been new additions as well as the return of Callum Styles from his loan spell in the Championship with Millwall.

Williams helped Barnsley dismantle Port Vale. Image: Bruce Rollinson

Styles marked his return with an all-action display against Port Vale and as a close friend of the Hungary international, Williams is well aware of what he adds to the Barnsley squad.

He said: “I’m close with Callum so I know what we he brings to the team and the quality he’s got. It’s great to have him round and playing well.”

Although there have been changes to the squad, the second-half display in particular against Port Vale was delivered by a seemingly well-oiled machine.

Williams said: “We’ve just spoken about it in the changing room, I think there were three or four league debuts today so I think it shows what the club’s trying to do. I think everyone’s stood up and we dug in and we did well as a team.