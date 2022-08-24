Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duff was unhappy with his side's second-half performance against the Chairboys, when he felt his side were outbattled and outrun against an experienced team who came into the game on the back of an away defeat at Exeter City.

Duff, whose side visit Leeds United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before heading to Ipswich Town on Saturday, says he will use his 'hair-dryer' sparingly during the course of his reign.

Speaking before the trip to Elland Road, he said: "It's fair to say that it was the first time I raised my voice at them.

"As you can't always kid-glove it and nudge them through. Sometimes, they need the brutal reality and it was not good enough in the second half.

"But I am not a big one for tea-cup throwing as I think generations and young people have moved on where dictating to people and telling them what to do doesn't cut it.

"But every now and again, they need a reality check of where they are actually at. I don't think they are a bad group and it is not a lack of effort and trying to blame everyone else.

