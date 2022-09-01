Barnsley FC’s Michael Duff reveals specifically why Aaron Leya Ieska is not part of his plans at Oakwell

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker, who has a forgettable time since joining last summer, has featured just once for the Reds this season, with the Oakwell club receptive to the idea of him heading out, with the Belgian striker being one of the club's highest earners.

While today is the transfer deadline in England at 11pm, times vary across the continent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On whether there is a chance of the forward moving on, Duff said: "That would be up to him.

"He doesn't (fit in Barnsley’s plans) at the minute. He has not done enough in training. I have had a conversation with him, so we will have to see what happens with him.

"I don’t want to get involved with individuals. He has not been part of the plans and not in the squad. He is not the only one. I pick a team and squad that I see and watch every day in training.

"Without getting involved in tit for tat and individuals, the squad tells you who has been training well every week.

“It does not disappoint me, it is what it is. Some people are at different stages of their career with different motivations. It is not personal and about me and him.

Aaron Leya Iseka. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

"It’s just a case of I don’t think he is at where he needs to be and we have a group who have been working and pulling hard together and that’s what we have got to keep doing.”

Jordan Helliwell (thigh) is out for six to eight weeks, while Josh Benson is being assessed before the weekend derby at Sheffield Wednesday. The game is likely to come too soon for Nicky Cadden.

Helliwell is a definite no and Benson has got a chance. Helliwell is six to eight weeks, something along those lines.