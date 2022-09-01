Barnsley FC’s Michael Duff reveals specifically why Aaron Leya Ieska is not part of his plans at Oakwell
BARNSLEY head coach Michael Duff says that it is up to Aaron Leya Iseka if he has the chance of moving out of Oakwell today – after confirming he is not part of his plans.
The striker, who has a forgettable time since joining last summer, has featured just once for the Reds this season, with the Oakwell club receptive to the idea of him heading out, with the Belgian striker being one of the club's highest earners.
While today is the transfer deadline in England at 11pm, times vary across the continent.
On whether there is a chance of the forward moving on, Duff said: "That would be up to him.
"He doesn't (fit in Barnsley’s plans) at the minute. He has not done enough in training. I have had a conversation with him, so we will have to see what happens with him.
"I don’t want to get involved with individuals. He has not been part of the plans and not in the squad. He is not the only one. I pick a team and squad that I see and watch every day in training.
"Without getting involved in tit for tat and individuals, the squad tells you who has been training well every week.
“It does not disappoint me, it is what it is. Some people are at different stages of their career with different motivations. It is not personal and about me and him.
"It’s just a case of I don’t think he is at where he needs to be and we have a group who have been working and pulling hard together and that’s what we have got to keep doing.”
Jordan Helliwell (thigh) is out for six to eight weeks, while Josh Benson is being assessed before the weekend derby at Sheffield Wednesday. The game is likely to come too soon for Nicky Cadden.
Helliwell is a definite no and Benson has got a chance. Helliwell is six to eight weeks, something along those lines.
"Nicky Cadden is now fit, but we are hoping to condition him as he didn’t have a pre-season. So without a pre-season, he played a little bit and broke down and we need to get him conditioned, so that does not happen again. We cannot keep having him breaking down.”